Dermot Gallagher: Liverpool were ‘unlucky’ with refereeing call which had ‘consequences’ v Palace

Dermot Gallagher felt that Liverpool were ‘unlucky’ with one refereeing decision in particular during their defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds’ 100% start to the Premier League season came crashing down at Selhurst Park after Eddie Nketiah scored the home side’s winner deep into stoppage time (the amount of which drew some post-match ire from the visitors), with the Eagles now the only unbeaten team in the English top flight after six games.

They hit the front early through an Ismaila Sarr goal after a botched clearance from a corner kick, although Virgil van Dijk was seen arguing with Chris Kavanagh over the awarding of the set piece.

Replays showed that the ball had rebounded off Conor Bradley and back onto the shin of Tyrick Mitchell, although the official didn’t pick up on that final touch.

What did Gallagher say about that fateful decision?

Gallagher made his customary Monday morning appearance on Sky Sports News‘ Ref Watch to discuss the big refereeing incidents from the weekend’s Premier League action, and he felt that Liverpool were unfortunate with that particular decision and the ‘consequences’ that it had.

The former top-flight whistler said: “The referee doesn’t see it because he’s behind the play and he doesn’t see it strike Mitchell, with the assistant on the other side, and that’s why it’s unlucky.

“This probably happens once a game that something goes the wrong way, but it becomes vocal because it leads to a goal. That’s the referee’s lot. It’s not always the decision you make, but the consequences of those decisions.”

Wrong decision but Liverpool should’ve dealt with the corner much better

Liverpool may have some justification in feeling aggrieved over a corner being given in that instance rather than a goal kick, as replays showed that the ball had last touched Mitchell, so Van Dijk was within his rights to dispute the decision.

In defence of Kavanagh and his assistant, it wasn’t the easiest of contacts to spot from their respective vantage points, although Gallagher rightly pointed out that the oversight had major consequences in Palace’s eventual 2-1 win.

Although the call was proven to be incorrect, it doesn’t excuse the atrocious manner in which the Reds defended the corner kick, with Ryan Gravenberch inadvertently teeing up Sarr to score after the Dutchman miscued his header.

Also, Van Dijk was brutally honest in saying (via liverpoolfc.com) that, on the balance of play, Liverpool would’ve been fortunate to escape with a point had it not been for Nketiah’s last-gasp intervention.

The decision over the corner for the first goal may have been erroneous, but it wasn’t nearly as blatantly shocking as the handball that Gabriel got away with in Arsenal’s win at Newcastle on Sunday. Good luck to PGMOL chief Howard Webb trying to justify that one.

The Reds will have to take their medicine over Saturday, but they have the opportunity to quickly get back to winning ways if they can defeat Galatasaray tomorrow night.