‘Liverpool got away with one’ – Sky Sports duo disagree over refereeing decision in Selhurst loss

Image via Sky Sports

Liverpool fell to their first defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon, and one refereeing decision from that game divided opinion in the Sky Sports studio.

The Reds were on the verge of rescuing a creditable 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace when Federico Chiesa equalised in the 87th minute, but Eddie Nketiah struck deep into stoppage time to secure victory for the hosts at Selhurst Park.

The Italian’s equaliser was only confirmed after a lengthy VAR review, with the officials in Stockley Park adjudicating over a potential handball offence by Mo Salah before verifying the on-field decision from Chris Kavanagh.

Sky Sports duo disagree over alleged Salah handball

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Ref Watch on Monday morning, Dermot Gallagher felt that there wasn’t enough in the incident to warrant overturning the goal.

The ex-Premier League referee said: “I honestly don’t know about this one. I usually have a gut reaction when I look at a replay and then I make up my mind.

“I’ve looked at this again this morning, I looked yesterday and on Saturday, and I still can’t tell if he’s handled the ball. In that case, unless you are convinced he’s handled the ball, play on.”

However, ex-Blackburn and Coventry striker Jay Bothroyd disagreed with Gallagher’s interpretation, arguing: “I think it’s handball. I’ve seen different angles, I’ve seen it slowed down, and it looks like it has hit his hand.

“It even looks like it has put off the defender. He’s not able to get a full head on the ball and that’s how you can tell it has hit his hand. Liverpool got away with one.”

No clear infringement from Salah in Liverpool defeat

Salah’s arm was raised as the ball descended towards the six-yard box, and it seemed a tight call from replays of the incident, so it was no surprise that it was referred to VAR.

However, we agree with Gallagher’s assessment that there wasn’t a clear error from the on-field officials, so it was right that the goal should stand.

The former top-flight whistler also felt that Liverpool were ‘unlucky’ with the awarding of the corner kick which led to Ismaila Sarr’s opener, with replays showing that the ball had last touched Tyrick Mitchell before going out of play.

While some of Kavanagh’s decisions from Saturday have elicited debate, what couldn’t be disputed is that Palace were ultimately good value for their win, with only the brilliance of Alisson Becker ensuring that the Reds weren’t subjected to a much heavier defeat.

Such is the nature of modern-day football at the highest level that Arne Slot’s side have no time to dwell upon the disappointment of defeat at Selhurst Park, with the focus immediately turning towards a Champions League trip to Istanbul to face Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

Hopefully Liverpool can return to winning ways in a city which, in 2005, was the setting for one of the greatest nights in the club’s 133-year history.