Neville says Liverpool face ‘bigger fight’ after shock loss

Liverpool’s unexpected defeat at Crystal Palace has sparked strong reaction, with Gary Neville warning that the title defence will be far tougher than some might have thought.

The reigning champions slipped to a stoppage-time loss at Selhurst Park after Eddie Nketiah struck in the 97th minute, just moments after Federico Chiesa had looked to rescue a point.

It ended our five-match winning start to the Premier League season and opened the door for Arsenal to close the gap with a dramatic late victory at Newcastle.

Neville’s warning for Liverpool in Premier League title race

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast via Sky Sports, the former Manchester United defender compared Liverpool’s missed opportunity to a “missed putt” in golf.

“I just think that what I mentioned before is you don’t win the title in September.

“Arsenal haven’t won the title today. Liverpool didn’t lose the title yesterday, but what I think Liverpool realised tonight is that they’re probably going to be in with a bigger fight than maybe they thought,” said Neville.

The ex-England defender added that momentum has shifted, with Arsenal’s late win at St James’ Park turning up the pressure on Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool must respond quickly in Europe and beyond

The defeat to Palace followed warnings from our captain Virgil van Dijk that “we have to improve pretty quickly” after what he admitted was a performance “far below par” [via liverpoolfc.com].

With Galatasaray awaiting in the Champions League on Tuesday and Chelsea away at the weekend, the Dutchman’s words look even more relevant.

New signings such as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are still settling in, but results will need to turn swiftly to avoid Arsenal building further momentum.

Wayne Rooney has been critical of the German’s performances thus far and Slot now has a decision to make on who does or doesn’t make his starting line-up.

There’s also been concerns shared from Micah Richards about Ibou Konate’s form and after a run of wins, it feels like the Reds are now in need of a big reaction in Turkey or London this week.

Neville’s view that Liverpool now face a “bigger fight” underlines that this season’s race may not be the straightforward defence some hoped for.

You can view Neville’s comments on Liverpool and Arsenal (from 4:57) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

