Ian Doyle shares welcome update from Liverpool training ahead of flying out for Galatasaray clash

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

The Liverpool squad trained in Kirkby this morning before flying out to Istanbul later today for their Champions League showdown against Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

The Reds will be seeking to quickly bounce back from the disappointment of stoppage-time defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday by making it two wins out of two to begin their European campaign, having beaten Atletico Madrid at Anfield 12 days ago.

Arne Slot will be without injured youngsters Giovanni Leoni and Jayden Danns for the fixture against the Turkish champions, with Federico Chiesa being drafted into the Champions League squad after his fellow Italian’s devastating ACL setback.

No further injury worries for Liverpool after Monday training

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle was at the AXA Training Centre this morning, from where he uploaded footage of the session to X along with the caption ‘There are the #LFC players – all present and correct’.

In a subsequent article for the Merseyside publication, he outlined that, other than the aforementioned stricken duo, there were no other ‘notable’ absentees in Kirkby earlier, with Slot set to have a near-full squad for the Galatasaray clash.

Among the players who were involved in the session today were Chiesa (after his unexpected European lifeline), Hugo Ekitike (after serving his domestic suspension at the weekend) and teenage duo Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni, who are ‘both expected to be on the bench’ tomorrow night.

Slot can call upon a near full-strength Liverpool squad tomorrow

Despite the injury setbacks for Leoni and Danns, it’ll come as a relief to Liverpool fans that everyone else in the Champions League squad trained this morning, with seemingly no further absentees for the match on Tuesday.

Slot hasn’t tended to deviate greatly from a core starting XI in his time at Anfield, although it’ll be interesting to see if he recalls a few players tomorrow, with this game sandwiched by Premier League away trips to Palace and Chelsea.

Might he opt for the experience of Andy Robertson at left-back for a fixture which’ll be played in a febrile atmosphere? Could Ekitike go straight back into the team after his costly red card against Southampton last week? Will Cody Gakpo be restored to the left-hand side of attack?

Galatasaray are flying domestically, having won all seven of their league games so far, and they’ll have a point to prove in Europe after their 5-1 pummeling by Eintracht Frankfurt in their Champions League opener.

Facing them in Istanbul is a thankless task at the best of times, but at least Liverpool are almost at full strength for tomorrow night’s match, allowing Slot the opportunity to field a strong XI and make a couple of changes without really weakening the side.