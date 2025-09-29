Pearce explains surprise Chiesa omission ahead of Galatasaray clash

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed the travelling squad for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Galatasaray – but one of our recent scorers has not made the 21-man list.

Liverpool confirm Galatasaray squad

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, the Reds will take 21 players to Istanbul for the second match of the group phase. The full travelling party is:

Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike, Mamardashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Ngumoha.

Arne Slot’s side began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield and now face the reigning Turkish champions at RAMS Park.

With both teams targeting early momentum in the group, it promises to be another major European night.

James Pearce noted on X that Federico Chiesa, who struck a late equaliser at Selhurst Park on Saturday, is not included.

He explained: “Despite his recent form, no room for Chiesa. Understand it’s a selection decision, no fitness issues and he’s registered to play having replaced the injured Leoni in the Reds’ CL squad last Friday.”

Liverpool look to bounce back in Europe

Leaving the Italian at home is a bold decision from our head coach, who will rely instead on the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak to provide the attacking spark.

Florian Wirtz, who missed a golden chance at Palace, is also expected to be central to our plans in Turkey.

The pressure is on to respond after the Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.

That game once again highlighted defensive concerns, with Ibou Konate singled out by Alan Shearer for a difficult afternoon.

It also comes just weeks after Marc Guehi’s collapsed Deadline Day move left us short of defensive depth, making Giovanni Leoni’s injury is even more of an issue at this stage.

With a hostile atmosphere awaiting in Istanbul, Slot will hope his chosen 21 can rise to the challenge.

After the setback at the weekend, Europe offers the perfect stage to restore momentum but a lack of Chiesa has raised eyebrows.

