Liverpool confirm assessment on attacker injured in weekend defeat

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are awaiting further news on the fitness of academy forward Jayden Danns after he was forced off in the U21s’ weekend defeat to Ipswich Town.

Liverpool confirm injury assessment for Jayden Danns

The 19-year-old striker was withdrawn after just 31 minutes of the Premier League 2 clash, with liverpoolfc.com confirming he is being assessed for a suspected hamstring problem.

It continues a difficult run of luck for our attacking options at both senior and youth level.

Lewis Bower noted on X that Danns appeared to pull up immediately after taking a free-kick before being replaced by Keyrol Figueroa.

The change was described as “obviously not normal procedure for a league game”, and raised fears of another forward setback.

Saturday’s 3-2 loss was the second defeat in a row for Rob Page’s side, despite a spirited second-half response.

The Reds’ youngsters are now missing multiple striking options, with summer signing Will Wright sidelined by an MCL strain and Italian defender Giovanni Leoni recovering from an ACL tear.

Liverpool facing shortage of attacking options

The timing of the blow is far from ideal.

At senior level, Hugo Ekitike is returning from suspension after his red card against Southampton, while Alexander Isak is still being eased into regular action following his record move from Newcastle.

Federico Chiesa could operate centrally if required, but the number of available forwards is shrinking fast and the Italian has been left at home for our trip to Galatasaray.

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz to add creativity from midfield, and his contribution will be crucial if our boss is forced to reshuffle in the weeks ahead.

But with Danns now awaiting results from his medical assessment, the picture looks increasingly stretched for both Slot’s first-team squad and the U21s.

The youngster’s progress has been closely monitored by the coaching staff, and supporters will be hopeful the issue is not as serious as feared.

For now, Liverpool’s medical team will determine the extent of the problem before any timeline can be set.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile