Galatasaray coach airs frank verdict of Liverpool’s weekend performance ahead of UCL showdown

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has given a frank assessment of Liverpool’s first-half performance in their defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Turkish side welcome the Reds to Istanbul for their Champions League clash tomorrow night, with the Premier League title holders making the trip off the back of their first loss of the season at the weekend.

Arne Slot’s team were indebted to Alisson Becker for a string of excellent saves which prevented the 1-0 interval deficit from being far bigger, and the Dutchman’s opposite number is expecting the Merseysiders to be much more like their usual selves at Rams Park on Tuesday.

Galatasaray boss gives Liverpool verdict ahead of tomorrow night

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s match, Galatasaray manager Buruk said (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s important not to show fear, to show this unity, and to think the same way when we have the ball and when the opponent has the ball.

“They’re especially good with the ball, but they’re incredibly quick in transition. We’ll consider all of this, as well as our opponent’s attacking strengths, and take precautions against them.

“We’ll give it our all and try to put the opponent in a difficult situation. Judging by Liverpool’s performance against Crystal Palace, the first half might have ended 5-0, but they’re not really that kind of team.

“Players can play poorly, there can be bad matches, bad plans, and there can be moments where the opponent is better. Instead of focusing on players, we need to look at the team. Galatasaray needs to clearly demonstrate its identity starting tomorrow. That’s why I have expectations not from one player, but from all players.”

Liverpool will need to be much improved if they’re to beat Galatasaray away

Buruk may only be slightly exagerrating when he said that Liverpool could’ve been ‘5-0’ down at half-time on Saturday, with Alisson protecting the Reds from being on the receiving end of an utter thrashing at Selhurst Park.

The awarding of the corner kick which led to Ismaila Sarr’s early goal may have been contentious, but Slot’s team were distinctly second best for much of the game against Palace, and they can’t afford to be as feeble in the notoriously intimidating Istanbul environs tomorrow night.

Galatasaray will have a point to prove themselves after their Champions League campaign got off to an appalling start two weeks ago, with Buruk’s team hammered 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt, but they go into Tuesday’s game with a perfect record of seven wins in the Turkish Super Lig.

Liverpool could do with a repeat of the lightning-quick start they made to their previous European encounter, when they were 2-0 up against Atletico Madrid inside nine minutes.

If they do establish such a lead tomorrow, though, they must keep their foot to the floor and not mysteriously drop their levels to allow their opponents back into the game, as they’ve had a habit of doing in recent weeks.

Galatasaray won at home to English opposition last season (3-2 v Spurs in the Europa League), and they’ll pose a fiendishly tough test for the Reds on Tuesday night. Slot’s side will need to be at their best if they’re to immediately bounce back from the weekend’s disappointment with a win.