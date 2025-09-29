Osimhen decision confirmed today as Galatasaray prepare for Liverpool test

Picture via @GalatasaraySK on X

Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Istanbul could be shaped by whether Victor Osimhen is passed fit to face us, with Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk confirming a final decision will be taken today.

Galatasaray waiting on Victor Osimhen fitness before Liverpool clash

The Nigeria international featured for only ten minutes in his team’s last match, but Buruk told the club’s official site that his recovery is progressing.

“Victor continued training. We will see how he was in the last training session today.

“The fact that he played 10 minutes in the last match and continued training with us is a positive thing for us. We will look at his condition today and make a decision,” he explained.

Should the striker return, it would provide a major boost to the Turkish champions, who opened their Champions League campaign with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

They host us at Rams Park after extending their perfect start to the domestic season, winning seven from seven in the Turkish Super Lig.

The fixture comes at a time when our attacking options are already under scrutiny.

Hugo Ekitike is back from suspension after his red card against Southampton, while Alexander Isak is still being integrated into the side following his record-breaking move from Newcastle.

Ibou Konate’s form has been questioned by Micah Richards and our defensive stability will again be tested if Osimhen is declared fit.

Buruk praises Liverpool while demanding passion from his players

Buruk struck a respectful tone when discussing the Reds, describing us as “a very important team, a very successful team, and a very successful coach”.

He also urged his players to replicate the intensity Crystal Palace and Newcastle showed in recent meetings with us, insisting that Galatasaray must “apply intense pressure at home” to unsettle the visitors.

The Turkish coach reveled in Oliver Glasner’s side’s performance this weekend, no doubt attempting to use it as a blueprint for how his team can stop the Reds on Tuesday night.

Arne Slot will be expecting one of the toughest nights of his tenure, but we know how to handle the intimidating Istanbul atmosphere.

Our lightning start against Atletico Madrid earlier this month will be the benchmark if we are to quickly quieten the crowd.

All eyes now turn to whether Osimhen is involved, with Buruk confirming that the call will come on the eve of the game.

