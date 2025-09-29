Rooney: Slot’s ‘superstar’ cost Liverpool in damaging defeat against Palace

Pictures: The Wayne Rooney Show (via BBC Sport)

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end at Selhurst Park, and Wayne Rooney believes the absence of Hugo Ekitike played a bigger role than many have realised.

Rooney highlights Liverpool’s loss of Ekitike

The 23-year-old Frenchman missed the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace after his controversial red card against Southampton.

Although Arne Slot has denied there’s been a fine issued to the forward, his reaction after the game showed that he could forsee his absence being as costly as it proved to be.

While our record signing Alexander Isak started up front, the former Newcastle striker failed to take his chances, and Rooney feels the difference was clear.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show (via BBC Sport), the Manchester United legend said: “I think the sending off to Ekitike [against Southampton] is bigger than what people think.

“I think he’s a superstar and I think he can affect Liverpool in so many different ways and of course they’ve got Isak but I think Ekitike, I think that loss was massive.”

It’s a telling point given the summer transfer business. Liverpool spent big on both forwards and Florian Wirtz, but the idea was always to have multiple attacking weapons.

Rooney’s comments underline how important Ekitike is likely to be over the course of the season and that he’s currently out-performing the two big-money signings.

Pressure mounts ahead of Chelsea trip

The loss at Selhurst Park cut our lead at the top of the table from five points to just two after Arsenal’s late win over Newcastle.

While it is still September, the momentum needs to swing back quickly, with a Champions League trip to Galatasaray followed by Chelsea away on Saturday.

Palace were excellent, with Eddie Nketiah grabbing the winner deep into stoppage time after Federico Chiesa’s equaliser had briefly given us hope.

The Reds had chances, but Florian Wirtz was denied from close range and Isak shot wide in a frustrating afternoon.

Rooney’s verdict will sting, but it also shows the faith observers have in Ekitike’s ability to make a difference.

We need the Frenchman back on top form quickly, as well as his teammates stepping up, if we’re to keep our place at the top of the league.

You can watch Rooney’s comments on Ekitike from (7:16) via BBC Sport on YouTube:

