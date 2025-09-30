‘Absolute disgrace’ – UEFA castigated over ‘degrading’ rules imposed on travelling Liverpool fans

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

UEFA have been heavily criticised over the imposition of ‘degrading’ conditions on Liverpool fans travelling to tonight’s Champions League match against Galatasaray.

Kopites in Istanbul will be forced to undertake an excessively lengthy bus journey with no toilets on board to RAMS Park, and they’ve also been warned that items such as phone power banks, medication and women’s hygiene products will be confiscated before entering the stadium (BBC Sport).

Journalist David Lynch has spoken out strongly against the inhumane treatment of visiting supporters in the Turkish capital and called out European football’s governing body for their lack of concern over the welfare of fans.

Lynch condemns UEFA over treatment of Liverpool fans

He told Anfield Index: “It’s a disgrace. If you’re going to make it so, so difficult for fans to come and watch football in your stadiums, then you shouldn’t be in the competitions until you can guarantee the safety of those supporters.

“When you read the list of conditions that fans have got to go through, like no toilets on the coaches, you have to go hours and hours before the game, you’re not allowed a power bank so your phone might be died by the end of the game.

“Who’s doing this for fun? You’re not going into battle; it’s supposed to be an enjoyable experience. I think it’s an absolute disgrace.

“You look at the issues that Liverpool have had with French clubs and then getting beat up by police in Spain. If anything like that happens, these clubs should be under threat and be required to guarantee the safety of supporters.

“UEFA couldn’t give a hoot about that at the moment. It’s just not right. I couldn’t believe what I was reading when Liverpool published the information.”

In recent days, Spirit of Shankly have also strongly condemned the rules which have been imposed on travelling LFC fans, which they described as ‘degrading and unsafe’, adding: ‘This is not about safety. It’s about control and convenience at the expense of dignity and risk management.’ (BBC Sport)

Football fans shouldn’t feel threatened going to games

No football fan should feel threatened, intimidated or dehumanised when going to a stadium to watch their team play, something which should be a joyous experience irrespective of its location.

Sadly, Liverpudlians are all too aware of UEFA’s inconsiderate attitude towards match-going supporters after the chaotic scenes in Paris prior to the 2022 Champions League final, which led to 900 fans filing a lawsuit against the governing body of European football.

Istanbul holds a special place in Kopites’ hearts ever since our glorious triumph over AC Milan in 2005, but it’s also a city where tragedy has struck, with two Leeds supporters murdered prior to their UEFA Cup semi-final away to Galatasaray 25 years ago.

While we obviously want Liverpool to claim three points on the pitch tonight, the single most important thing is that every Reds fan travelling to the game is kept safe and will return home without any harm being inflicted upon them.

To all those going to the match, enjoy the night but please take care. And UEFA, please wake up and stop treating match-going fans as if they’re a malign inconvenience.