Galatasaray social media admins troll Liverpool with classless post-match taunt

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Galatasaray had a night to cherish as they consigned Liverpool to a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League clash in Istanbul.

The only goal of the match came in the 16th minute after Victor Osimhen converted a penalty which looked like it was harshly given against Dominik Szoboszlai after the merest of contact with Baris Alper Yilmaz, whose melodramatic reaction would make a seasoned thespian blush.

After that, the Reds didn’t really do enough to truly threaten an equaliser, other than a few half-chances which were either off target or failed to trouble home goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Galatasaray taunt Liverpool on social media

Approximately half an hour after the final whistle at RAMS Park, Galatasaray’s social media admins aimed a snide taunt at Liverpool over tonight’s result.

Their English language X channel posted a photo of Milos Kerkez crouching in dejection at full-time and the home team’s players celebrating in the background, along with the caption: ‘You’ll never walk alone, but sometimes you walk out without points’ and a shrugging emoji.

A needless and unprofessional jibe from Galatasaray

Galatasaray’s performance tonight was nothing special, but it didn’t need to be against a Liverpool side who again were inexplicably flat and looked a million miles away from being the Champions League favourites that some had billed them as prior to the tournament.

Okan Buruk’s team deserve some credit for their efforts in securing a result they celebrated wildly, but their social media jibe at their defeated visitors was rather classless and unnecessary. Rejoice in your own team’s win, for sure, but for an official account to troll their opponents is uncalled for.

Also, as David Lynch highlighted on Monday, the Turkish club didn’t exactly go out of their way to make travelling Reds supporters feel safe in Istanbul, with a series of draconian rules imposed on Kopites who were going to the game.

We’ll congratulate Galatasaray on the result, even if the penalty award was rather contentious. For Slot and Liverpool, there are glaring issues which need addressing by the time they face Chelsea on Saturday, with consecutive defeats killing the early-season momentum which had been growing.