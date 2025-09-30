‘Hasn’t been great’ – Jamie Carragher has not been impressed with Liverpool man’s start to the season

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Carragher has admitted Florian Wirtz ‘hasn’t been great for Liverpool so far’ but believes Alexis Mac Allister could unlock the best out of the German international.

The attacking midfielder joined the Premier League champions in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £116m but is yet to register a goal or an assist in a competitive fixture for Arne Slot’s side.

The 22-year-old has been named in the starting XI for his side’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray in Istanbul this evening however, and will be looking to prove ex-Red Carragher wrong.

Speaking on Monday Night Football (via Mirror), our former No.23 said: “I think we should be analysing someone who cost that money. He has come in as a renowned star, Bundesliga player of the year two seasons running, won the Bundesliga, seasoned international with Germany.

“I think it’s fair to say he hasn’t been great for Liverpool so far, but also I don’t think Liverpool have been great for him so far. They have to come together and try to make things work as best as they possibly can.

“Liverpool have got to do more for him also, as he’s not getting the ball anywhere near as often as before.

“He has found it tough. Newcastle away was always going to be a baptism of fire in that left-half position, but you’re coming up against that midfield, I can understand that. Against Burnley is where I thought we might see him at his best; he did okay.

“This is happening quite a bit where he’s trying to get his shots off and people are just on top of him a little bit quicker. We know the standards of the Premier League are better than the Bundesliga. It’s probably quicker. he’s not being allowed to get his shots off.

“In this situation, it’s faster, people are on top of him more, it’s more physical, he’s a young boy, trying to meet the demands of the league, there’s no doubt about that.”

There are a number of Liverpool players who are yet to perform at their best so far this season so Wirtz is not alone.

The hefty price tag will always draw extra attention to our No.7’s performances but he just needs to continue to knuckle down and it won’t be long before we’re seeing the bests from him.

Despite our strong start to the season, we’re yet to fully click and Carragher believes top quality performances from midfielder Mac Allister could benefit the German in the coming weeks.

“I think another problem for Liverpool and for Wirtz is that Mac Allister hasn’t been at his best,” the Scouser said.

“I think he’s the guy who could feed him and get him the ball between the lines.”

Both players will be looking to help the Reds return to winning ways this evening after suffering their first defeat of the season against Crystal Palace in the capital on Saturday.

Galatasaray are difficult opponents however, especially in their own back yard, and they will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Slot’s men need to be switched on from the start if we’re to pick up a positive result in Turkey.