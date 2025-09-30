(Video) Liverpool’s night would’ve been even worse only for 10-duel beast’s crucial intervention

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been left to count the cost of their defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday night, with Arne Slot and his players facing a glum flight home from Istanbul.

The only goal of the match came from a Victor Osimhen penalty, with the spot kick dubiously awarded after Dominik Szoboszlai was adjudged to have fouled Baris Alper Yilmaz despite the contact being minimal.

The Reds’ night got even worse in the second half when Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike went off injured, a massive double blow for the Premier League champions ahead of their away clash against Chelsea next weekend.

It was a fairly torrid night for Liverpool, then, and it could’ve been even worse if it weren’t for one intervention shortly after half-time.

Jones denies Osimhen with last-ditch challenge

Just four minutes into the second half, Galatasaray launched a counterattack which left Osimhen bearing down on goal and looking set to shoot.

However, the Nigerian striker was halted in his tracks by a perfectly timed challenge from the backtracking Curtis Jones, who had to get it spot-on as he ran the risk of a red card for potentially denying a goalscoring opportunity, if the referee were to view it as such.

Will Jones start for Liverpool again on Saturday?

The 24-year-old was drafted into the starting line-up by Slot for the game at RAMS Park, with his inclusion perhaps a surprise as a tactical reshuffle saw Mo Salah dropping to the substitutes’ bench.

Although Liverpool were largely disappointing again tonight, the Reds’ number 17 can feel satisfied with his overall contribution on the pitch in Istanbul, and not just because of that last-ditch challenge on Osimhen.

As per Sofascore, he won the joint-most duels of any LFC player (10), completed 61 of his 66 passes (92%), made three tackles and executed four accurate long passes as he tried valiantly to make a telling impact for the visitors.

Has Jones done enough to keep his place in the starting XI for the match against Chelsea on Saturday? Only Slot can make that decision.

You can view Jones’ last-ditch tackle on Osimhen below, via @DSbogland on X: