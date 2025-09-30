Rio Ferdinand drops Liverpool title claim after Arsenal beat Newcastle

(Pictures courtesy of Rio Ferdinand Presents on YouTube)

Rio Ferdinand has thrown his weight behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool as the team to beat in the Premier League title race.

The Merseysiders suffered a late defeat at Selhurst Park at the weekend to open the door for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

With the Gunners snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Newcastle, the deficit between England’s top two clubs was reduced to a two-point gap.

Some hope, then, perhaps of this year’s title battle looking like a drag race rather than a procession for the incumbent champions.

Rio Ferdinand backs Liverpool over Arsenal in the title race

Is this a genuine two-horse race between Liverpool and the Premier League’s perpetual bridesmaids?

The table in its current form would suggest the former, but a neutral observer might reasonably suggest the Reds are yet to get out of second gear.

Premier League teams Points [after gameweek six] Liverpool 15 Arsenal 13 Crystal Palace 12 Tottenham 11

* The Premier League table (top four) after six gameweeks

Certainly, it speaks volumes, perhaps, that despite the minimal gap between the league’s top two, Ferdinand was keen to emphasise the scale of Arsenal’s task every week.

“Liverpool get beat, now it’s your [Arsenal] turn. The spotlight turns on you. That brings a different pressure – can your team handle it?” the ex-Manchester United star spoke on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

Ferdinand went on to add: “This game [Arsenal’s win over Newcastle] means so much to this team, because there was so much riding on it.

“There were so many different areas where you’re going, ‘They’ve got to capitalise here’ because if you don’t, it’s going to be another one of those seasons where they’re just behind.

In terms of which Premier League team remains the ‘one to watch’ in the title race, the former defender said: “I do think Liverpool are the team to watch. They are. Liverpool are the champions, Liverpool have got the most experience – you’ve got to watch them.

“They’re the team you’ve got to chase.”

Who’s going to win the Premier League title?

It’s difficult for anyone to make any meaningful predictions until arguably the 10-game mark.

We still don’t know if Arsenal can maintain consistency despite an apparent over-reliance on set-piece goals. Not to mention, at what point are Liverpool going to address their set-piece struggles and click into gear following a summer of major change?

Mo Salah, a force to be reckoned with in 2024/25, has not played as central a role in our success this term. Meanwhile, we’ve seen flashes of brilliance from record-breaking signing Florian Wirtz, but the German international needs time to adapt to the Premier League and his new teammates.

Ferdinand’s spot on to highlight our experience in the matter, and we’re certainly of the mind that we’re firm contenders for the title.

However, there are still plenty of unanswered questions and untapped potential to realise.

