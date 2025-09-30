Liverpool team news v Galatasaray: Frimpong starts, Salah and Isak benched among four changes

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in Istanbul – the city where they memorably won the 2005 Champions League final – to take on Galatasaray in their second match in the tournament this season.

The Reds began with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield, while the Turkish champions endured a 5-1 drubbing away to Eintracht Frankfurt, who host Arne Slot’s side in the competition in three weeks’ time.

Despite being added into LFC’s European squad after the horrendous ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni last week, Federico Chiesa hasn’t made the trip to the RAMS Arena tonight, with his absence being attributed to a ‘niggle’ that he picked up in the defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Although the Italian misses out, Liverpool can welcome back Hugo Ekitike in attack after he sat out the game at Selhurst Park due to suspension, but does he go into the starting line-up for this fixture?

Liverpool starting XI to face Galatasaray

Slot has made four changes from the team which started the 2-1 loss in south London three days ago.

Alisson Becker is in goals, with the usual centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate just ahead of him. There’s one change in defence from the Palace game, with Jeremie Frimpong replacing Conor Bradley at right-back.

Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are in midfield, with Florian Wirtz potentially reverting to a number 10 role and Alexis Mac Allister dropping to the bench.

There’s plenty of change in attack, with Alexander Isak and Mo Salah benched as Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Ekitike all come in to start. While the Swedish striker seemed likely to drop out after starting two matches in a week, the Egyptian’s exclusion from the starting XI is quite a surprise.

