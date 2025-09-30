‘Looked soft’ – James Pearce questions huge refereeing decision which went against Liverpool

Image via @xKGx__ on X

James Pearce questioned one major refereeing decision which went against Liverpool in the opening quarter-hour of their Champions League clash against Galatasaray tonight.

Seeking to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Crystal Palace, the Reds made a decent start amid the raucous atmosphere at RAMS Park and should’ve scored when Hugo Ekitike fluffed a one-one and Cody Gakpo’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

Around 30 seconds later, with the play at the other end of the pitch, Dominik Szoboszlai’s arm appeared to catch Baris Alper Yilmaz in the neck, with the Turkish striker all too happy to go to ground and make the most of the minimal contact.

Pearce bemoans ‘soft’ Galatasaray penalty

Referee Clement Turpin awarded a penalty, though, and Victor Osimhen duly converted it to give Galatasaray an undeserved 15th-minute lead.

In the immediate aftermath of the spot kick being scored, Pearce worte on X: ‘Not seen a replay but looked soft from here. Penalty came seconds after Liverpool really should have scored themselves. The noise in here was already deafening – it’s now been cranked up further. Huge test for the PL champions.’

Penalty award looked rather harsh on Liverpool

Although Szoboszlai’s arm did seem to catch Yilmaz, the manner in which the Galatasaray forward fell to the floor in apparent agony was cringeworthy to watch, and one of Europe’s most experienced referees in Turpin fell for it hook, line and sinker.

If anything, Pearce is being diplomatic by describing it as a ‘soft’ penalty – it would’ve been justifiable for VAR to recommend an overturning of the on-field decision after viewing replays, but unfortunately they chose not to intervene.

It’s left Liverpool with a battle on their hands to come from behind in the cauldronous atmosphere of the RAMS Arena, although their first-half performance has been a vast improvement on the Palace game, and it’s taken some last-ditch defending from the hosts to remain in front at the time of writing.

Hopefully the Reds can use the questionable penalty decision as added motivational fuel to instigate yet another Champions League comeback in the city of Istanbul!