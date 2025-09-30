‘Very strange’ – Journalists react to ‘huge call from Arne Slot’ as Liverpool team news emerges

When the Liverpool starting XI for tonight’s Champions League clash against Galatasaray was revealed 75 minutes before kick-off, one man was conspicuous by his absence.

That Arne Slot makes four changes from the sobering defeat to Crystal Palace isn’t wholly surprising, particularly amid such a hectic run of fixtures, but one omission in particular has raised eyebrows.

Excluding last week’s Carabao Cup win over Southampton, when he was given the night off, Mo Salah is left out of the Reds’ starting line-up for the first time this season, dropping to the bench as the head coach shuffles the pack up front.

Journalists react as Salah benched for Galatasaray clash

The 33-year-old’s absence from the Liverpool starting XI inevitably prompted plenty of surprise from the media reporting on tonight’s game.

Sky Sports reporter Sam Blitz stated: “It’s certainly a huge call from Arne Slot to bench Mohamed Salah for Liverpool in any game, especially a Champions League one in a tough atmosphere.

“Even though the Egyptian winger has endured a quiet start to the season, he still has three goals and three assists in seven matches so far. That’s only one goal involvement fewer than he managed at this stage of last season.”

BBC Sport‘s chief football writer Phil McNulty declared: “Arne Slot will no doubt give his explanation but it is still very strange to see the name of Mohamed Salah relegated to the ranks of Liverpool substitutes for this Champions League game against Galatasaray here in Istanbul.