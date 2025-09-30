Arne Slot issues initial post-match injury updates on Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike

Images via Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and Liverpool FC on YouTube

A miserable night for Liverpool in Istanbul saw two players struck down by injury during their 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Firstly, Alisson Becker stayed down after making a crucial save from Victor Osimhen in the 56th minute and had to be substituted, with Giorgi Mamardashvili suddenly thrust into action.

Midway through the second half, Hugo Ekitike was added to the casualty list after stretching to try and win possession and he too was forced off, with Alexis Mac Allister duly coming on for the final quarter of the match.

Slot issues injury updates on Alisson and Ekitike

Shortly after the full-time whistle, Arne Slot issued an update on the two injury blows that his team sustained tonight, and his initial verdict was a mixed one for Liverpool fans.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport (via Liverpool World), the Reds boss said: “Hugo Ekitike [is] hopefully not in a bad way, [but] Alisson going off….it is never positive if you go like this. You can be sure he’s not playing on Saturday.”

Encouraging on Ekitike, but Alisson will be a huge miss

The confirmed absence of Liverpool’s number 1 for the Chelsea game is a monumental blow, having excelled in the weekend defeat to Crystal Palace and also made a few smart saves tonight before going off through injury.

We don’t know the full extent of that problem just yet, but we can only hope that it might be short-term issue and the timing of the international break gives him a chance to recover in time to face Manchester United on 19 October.

At least Slot’s update on Ekitike was more encouraging, with the striker potentially overcoming his knock before Saturday’s visit to Stamford Bridge and having the opportunity to build on his impressive start to life with the Reds (five goals in nine games).

Even if he’s not quite at 100% by then, the Frenchman could perhaps make the bench at the weekend, with Alexander Isak starting at centre-forward and Federico Chiesa hopefully available too after he missed tonight’s match with a slight ‘niggle’.

We’ll likely receive more informed updates on those two injury concerns as the week progresses, with Liverpool fans keeping their fingers crossed that Alisson won’t be sidelined for long and Ekitike will be able to face Chelsea.