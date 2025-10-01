Injury expert points to sprinting flaw behind Alisson’s latest blow

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s preparations for Chelsea have taken another hit after Alisson Becker’s latest setback raised deeper questions about why our goalkeeper continues to struggle with hamstring problems.

Injury analysis highlights sprinting issue

The Brazil international was forced off during the second half of our defeat in Istanbul, leaving Arne Slot without his No.1 once again.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman admitted that he feared the worst when his keeper went to ground after chasing back to cover Victor Osimhen.

Now, injury specialist Sam Fell, speaking for Physio Scout, has provided analysis of why this continues to happen.

He explained: “One thing we like to see with sprinting technique is something called swing leg retraction, where you cast the leg out and then there’s a rapid extension at the hip, knee and ankle.

“For him, if you watch the video, you’ll notice that he doesn’t do that very well, if at all, and what that might have led to over time is that hamstring working harder and less efficiently than we need it to when we’re sprinting.”

Fell went further, suggesting that repeated hamstring strains have now left Alisson more susceptible to further setbacks: “Given his history of hamstring strains multiple times, it might have led to that over time for him. Research suggests that he is more prone to that at this point in his career.”

Liverpool face a test without their No.1

It is the latest frustration for Slot, who is already without Hugo Ekitike after the forward was also substituted in Istanbul.

Losing our long-time first-choice keeper so close to a crucial Premier League clash puts pressure on recent arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will be asked to step up.

The issue is not a new one, with Alisson suffering several muscle problems in recent seasons and Caoimhin Kelleher making 46 appearances over the last two campaigns.

What Fell’s analysis does, however, is provide a clear explanation as to why the 32-year-old remains vulnerable.

With Liverpool pushing for back-to-back titles, ensuring our defensive structure holds up without Alisson will be essential.

Despite defeat at Crystal Palace, Gary Lineker was amongst many in crediting our stopper for his brilliant performance but now he’s sidelined again.

The challenge now is not only managing his current absence but also preventing these issues from becoming a recurring theme in what should still be peak years for a world-class keeper.

