“It’s likely that…” – Injury analyst provides Liverpool fans with informed update on Alisson

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A chastening night for Liverpool in Istanbul on Tuesday was compounded by the sight of Alisson Becker going off injured early in the second half against Galatasaray.

After rushing out to thwart Victor Osimhen one-on-one, the goalkeeper stayed on the ground and required treatment before hobbling off to be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Speaking to the media shortly after the final whistle last night, Arne Slot immediately ruled out the 32-year-old from featuring against Chelsea on Saturday, and an injury analyst has now provided Reds fans with an informed timeline on how many games our number 1 could miss.

Injury analyst issues Alisson verdict

On Wednesday morning, @physioscout on X outlined a more detailed assessment on Alisson, along with a projected timeframe for how long he could be sidelined depending on the severity of the injury.

They observed: ‘From video, it wasn’t obvious what the injury was, but from Alisson’s recurrent hamstring injury issues, as well as the sprinting mechanism, it’s likely that this was a hamstring injury.’

Alluding to Slot’s post-match comments, they added: ‘This likely points towards more of a hamstring strain than just typical tightness. Likely that this was only a grade 1-2 injury, but we’ll need scans and further comment to confirm this.’

In terms of expected reovery times for the goalkeeper, they outlined: ‘Grade 1: 2-4 weeks. Grade 2: 4-6 weeks. Grade 3: 8-12 weeks++.’

Fingers crossed Alisson will be back soon after yet another injury

If Alisson’s injury is at the lower end of a Grade 1, Liverpool might be fortunate enough that, due to the timing of the international break, the only game he misses is the trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

However, if it’s at the higher end of Grade 2 and he’s out for six weeks, that’d ruled him out until mid-November, which means he’d miss at least eight matches, including a daunting double header against Real Madrid and Manchester City early next month.

We’ll have to wait and see what the scans determine, of course, but the Brazilian’s history of injuries throughout his time at Anfield may have Reds fans fearing the worst – it was around this time last year that he picked up a hamstring problem against Crystal Palace which led to him missing two-and-a-half months of action (Transfermarkt).

Considering the outstanding form of Alisson prior to being forced off last night, he’ll be a huge loss to Liverpool for however long he’s absent, but thankfully we have a more than capable backup in Mamardashvili, who impressed in the recent Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

Let’s hope the Georgian can make the most of the opportunity that’s now been handed to him by his teammate’s unfortunate body blow!

You can watch Slot’s full post-Galatasaray press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: