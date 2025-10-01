“Fantastic” Curtis Jones was “absolutely” Liverpool’s best player in Turkey: Phil Thompson

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have left Istanbul empty-handed, but Phil Thompson has made it clear that one man deserves praise for his efforts in Tuesday’s defeat to Galatasaray.

Curtis Jones singled out for praise

Speaking on The Reaction podcast via The Official Liverpool FC Podcast, Thompson said: “Can I just say, he was fantastic tonight.

“Absolutely fantastic. He was one of the shining lights, doing so many good things, getting in tough areas, turning in the correct areas, putting in a shift. I thought he was absolutely our best player tonight.”

The Liverpool midfielder’s stats back up the former captain’s verdict.

According to SofaScore, Jones completed 61 of 66 passes (92%), attempted four dribbles with two successful, and won 10 of his 18 ground duels.

He also added three tackles and four accurate long balls in a disciplined 90-minute display, where only Cody Gakpo (7.5) received a higher match rating (7.2).

Jones’ standout moment came just after half-time when he denied Victor Osimhen with a last-ditch challenge that had to be perfectly timed.

The Nigerian striker looked destined to score until the No.17’s intervention.

Jones delivers despite Liverpool setback

It was a night of frustration for the Premier League champions, with Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike both forced off injured and the referee’s controversial penalty decision leaving our boss and his players furious.

Yet even amid the disappointment, Jones showed the composure and fight we have long hoped to see consistently in his game.

With Chelsea up next at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old has given Arne Slot food for thought in midfield.

Thompson’s words place him firmly in the conversation to retain his place, particularly after Jamie Carragher’s calls for the Dutchman to “go back” to a more physical midfield trio.

Liverpool have Florian Wirtz but the Scouser’s display in Turkey was a timely reminder that competition in the middle of the park is fierce.

Whether the German playmaker is used from the start or not, Jones has shown he can carry responsibility when others fall short.

