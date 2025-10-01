Carragher: Wirtz is ‘not at the races’ following Galatasaray defeat

Pictures via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube

Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Istanbul has sparked fierce debate, with Jamie Carragher questioning our team’s balance and singling out Florian Wirtz after the loss to Galatasaray.

Carragher highlights Wirtz struggles in Liverpool midfield

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Carragher was clear in his assessment.

“There’s a few problems there that he’s got to fix, and it’ll be really interesting how he goes about it because he’s spent a lot of money on certain players,” the former defender said.

“But right now, I don’t think the balance of the team is right, and the obvious one that stands out right now is Florian Wirtz. He’s just not at the races at all.

“He’s a young boy coming into a new league. He’s got plenty of time to go as a Liverpool player.

“But right now, I think he needs to come out of the team, Liverpool get back to what they were last season, and then go from there.”

Wirtz, a £116m summer arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, has yet to find his rhythm since making the switch to Anfield.

His average match rating of 3.34 on BBC Sport for the night in Istanbul was the second lowest (ahead of Ibou Konate) of any player who started for the Reds.

Dominik Szoboszlai was also criticised for his performance at right back, on a night where few impressed in Turkey.

It adds another layer to an already difficult week, with Hugo Ekitike and Alisson injured in the second half against Galatasaray, and a trip to Chelsea looming.

Liverpool have already invested heavily in attacking talent, including Alexander Isak, but the past two results underline the pressure on Arne Slot to settle his side.

Liverpool must find answers quickly after Istanbul setback

Carragher’s comments echo what many have observed, that the defensive solidity of last season has not yet returned.

Even with Virgil van Dijk and Konate at the back, our shape was exposed, forcing Alisson into repeated saves before his withdrawal.

The 47-year-old head coach faces big calls in the coming days.

Whether Wirtz is taken out of the side temporarily or trusted to play through this form, it’s clear our boss needs to quickly rediscover the balance that carried us to the Premier League title last season.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Wirtz via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube

