Carragher tells Slot to rip up plans and go back to last season’s Liverpool XI vs Chelsea

Liverpool head into Saturday’s clash at Stamford Bridge under pressure to respond, and Jamie Carragher believes our boss has little choice but to return to the system that delivered the Premier League title last season.

Liverpool’s midfield balance questioned

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo after the defeat in Istanbul, the former Reds defender did not hold back on what needs fixing. “I think [Slot has] just almost got to go back to his team of last season and get that solid midfield three of Szoboszlai [Mac Allister and Gravenberch] in there,” Carragher said.

The 47-year-old highlighted how Conor Bradley impressed off the bench against Galatasaray and should now start at right-back.

He also backed Mo Salah to come straight back into the XI, with Alexander Isak expected to lead the line.

After criticising Florian Wirtz’s performance, Carragher feels his head coach must prioritise structure and size over flair against Chelsea.

“Liverpool need to get back to being sort of more powerful and difficult to beat, and not have as many footballers and get the bigger players on the pitch, and make it difficult for Chelsea,” he explained.

Selection calls as Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge

Carragher also pointed out Chelsea’s inconsistency despite their midweek Champions League win.

“Chelsea had a great result [against Benfica]. Obviously, we were watching the game as well. Benfica had a lot of chances.

“I think if Liverpool go there and put in a normal Liverpool performance for this team, they can still win there.”

With Alisson now sidelined, Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to make his first Premier League start, with Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk marshalling the defence.

With this call for a return to last season’s team, we can assume that our former centre back wants to see Andy Robertson alongside the rest of the defence.

Slot will be desperate to find the right formula, especially with Hugo Ekitike also struggling for fitness.

Carragher’s message was clear – revert to what worked before, keep it solid, and trust in Liverpool’s more physical players to get the job done.

