Report: Serie A giants readying ‘fresh move’ for Liverpool stalwart; Reds are ‘open’ to selling

Liverpool could face renewed interest in one long-serving player when the transfer market reopens in January.

Numerous members of Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning squad left the club over the summer, and Joe Gomez was widely tipped to be among that list, although he’s remained at Anfield for his 11th season with the Reds.

AC Milan were reportedly ‘close’ to agreeing a deal to sign the 28-year-old for €15m (£13m) right at the end of the transfer window, but ultimately that didn’t materialise.

Liverpool could be ‘open’ to offers for Joe Gomez

In a report for the Daily Briefing on Wednesday, Mark Brus indicated that the current Serie A leaders remain keen on bringing the Liverpool defender to the San Siro, with the Reds’ number 2 allegedly ‘tempted to leave’ the Merseysiders due to a lack of game-time.

A source close to the transfer reporter claimed: “Milan aim to capitalise on Gomez’s limited minutes. Milan feel their hopes are still alive and they are preparing a fresh move.

“Liverpool would prefer to keep Gomez but are open to the right offers. I expect Tottenham to be there, and Crystal Palace could try again as he was discussed during Guehi talks.”

Liverpool can’t afford to let Gomez leave without recruiting first

If Arne Slot was relieved a month ago that the 28-year-old didn’t leave Anfield, he’ll be hugely grateful to still have the defender in his squad now.

A combination of the failed deadline day move for Marc Guehi, the horrendous ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni and the ongoing contractual uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate has left Liverpool fans with huge concerns over centre-back depth.

It’d be hard to blame Gomez for seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere after a decade on Merseyside, especially when he’s had just 1,000 minutes of game-time since Slot took charge of LFC in the summer of 2024.

Even if Richard Hughes were to successfully bring in another centre-back in January (Ronald Araujo has been linked with the Premier League champions in recent days), there doesn’t appear to be scope to lose any of our current options in that area of the pitch.

Liverpool showed during the summer that they won’t hesitate to let players depart if the circumstances feel right, but as things stand they must do everything in their power to keep our longest-serving current player at the club until further recruitment is made.

