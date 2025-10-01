Mellor insists Liverpool didn’t deserve to lose after controversial decision

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League setback in Istanbul has sparked debate, with former forward Neil Mellor suggesting the Reds were undone by officiating rather than being outplayed.

Mellor points to penalty call in Galatasaray clash

Speaking on X, Mellor said: “A game Liverpool didn’t deserve to lose. Decided by a shocker of a penalty decision.”

The incident came in the first half when French referee Clement Turpin awarded Galatasaray a penalty after Dominik Szoboszlai’s challenge on Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Just moments earlier, Hugo Ekitike was hauled back inside the box but stayed on his feet.

Mellor highlighted the contrast: “Hugo Ekitike could go down when defender pulls his arm in the box…stays on feet and chance missed.

“20 seconds later there is a slight touch on Yilmaz, he goes down – and ref gives the pen.”

Osimhen converted the spot kick to give the hosts the lead, and despite the introduction of Mo Salah and Alexander Isak, Liverpool couldn’t find a way back.

Liverpool’s VAR moment and Mellor’s verdict

The game almost turned when Ibou Konate went down in the area late on, with the referee initially awarding us a penalty. However, after a swift VAR review, the decision was overturned.

On that incident, Mellor was more positive: “Have to credit the ref/officials on this pen though. He gave it on field.

“Went to the monitor. Looked at it once rather than over and over again and instantly knew and changed his mind. Good use of VAR.”

It leaves Liverpool with back-to-back defeats after the Crystal Palace loss, with questions also raised about the impact of £116m signing Florian Wirtz.

The German has been highlighted by Jamie Carragher and with Alisson, who was forced off injured, being criticised for his fitness – both storylines add to the challenges facing Arne Slot as we prepare for Chelsea.

As Mellor’s comments underline, the fine margins in Europe can swing games, and Liverpool will know we must respond quickly if we’re to get back on track domestically and in Europe.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Galatasaray press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile