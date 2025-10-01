“Isn’t too much wrong…” – Simon Jordan insists Liverpool criticism is being blown out of proportion

Image via talkSPORT

Simon Jordan has claimed that the reaction to Liverpool’s two defeats over the past week has been blown way out of proportion.

After beginning the season with seven straight wins in all competitions, the Reds have since lost to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, with the manner of the performance at Selhurst Park in particular prompting concern over their capability of winning major silverware this term.

Jamie Carragher has called for Arne Slot to go back to the midfield trio which excelled in the Premier League-winning 2024/25 campaign, and the pundit sardonically quipped on CBS Sports last night that his former club are playing ‘basketball’, such is the cavalier nature of recent displays.

Simon Jordan claims Liverpool have no great reason to worry

However, Jordan believes that there’s been a major overreaction to the two disappointing results, saying (via talkSPORT): “Ooh, they’ve lost a couple of games, they’re top of the Premier League…They lost to Nottingham Forest at home last season in their first three or four games.

“The only difference in this situation is that they haven’t looked as assured. I remember watching Liverpool in the first game of the season against Ipswich away [in 2024/25] and they weren’t looking great then either.

“Let’s get things into context – they’re top of the Premier League. They’ve lost to Palace, who haven’t been beaten by anybody in 18 games, including some of the best teams in the country, so there’s no great shame there.

“The fact is, they’ve spent £400m over three transfer windows. They’ve replaced players they were forced to through tragedies, which increased expenditure that they probably wouldn’t have to do, so they’re just going through a bit of a blip for five seconds. It’ll all assemble itself.”

Jordan continued: “You’re top of the Premier League. You may not be playing particularly well but I think the key component of any side is that if you can win the majority of your games that you play in whilst not playing very well, there isn’t too much wrong with you.

“I look at it and think to myself, ‘What is there to worry about, really?’… They are top and they beat Arsenal, who are most people’s favourites besides Liverpool to win the league, and there’ll be very little to worry about.”

Liverpool still in a good place, but there are flaws which need addressing

Such is the nature of modern-day football that every result seems to spark a black-or-white reaction, rather than remaining within the grey area of taking everything into perspective and not making knee-jerk statements off the back of one match.

Jordan is right to point out that Liverpool aren’t exactly in crisis, given that they sit top of the Premier League and have won most of their games so far this season, although Carragher’s concerns about the team’s performance levels are also legitimate.

For context, the Reds are nine matches into the current campaign (excluding the Community Shield) and have conceded 11 goals. At the equivalent stage of last term, they’d only shipped four – that’s too much of a discrepancy to simply dismiss out of hand.

Also, whereas there were convincing wins away to Manchester United and AC Milan, and at home to Bournemouth and West Ham in the early weeks of 2024/25, Slot’s team have yet to put in a 90-minute performance of top quality this season, although they’ve had impressive spells within some matches.

For now, there’s no need to reach for the panic button, a message that Virgil van Dijk has also preached. The key for Liverpool is to ensure that the last two games were merely a blip, and not the beginning of an alarming slump which could scupper their hopes of retaining the Premier League title.

