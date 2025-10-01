Unlike Alisson; Ekitike handed Chelsea injury boost: Pearce

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League defeat in Istanbul brought more than just disappointment on the scoreboard, with a fresh injury setback confirmed and another scare that may yet ease before the weekend.

Although there were injuries and blame has been placed on the referee, there was certainly reasons to look inwards after the performance in Turkey too.

Alisson ruled out after Galatasaray setback

As reported by James Pearce in The Athletic, Arne Slot has confirmed that Alisson Becker will miss Saturday’s trip to Chelsea after pulling up during the second half against Galatasaray.

The Brazilian, who was forced off after making a recovery sprint to deny Victor Osimhen, will not feature at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s never positive if you go off like this,” the head coach told Prime Sport. “You can be sure he is not playing Saturday.”

It means summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili, who replaced the 32-year-old in Istanbul, is set to make his Premier League debut.

The Georgian already has Carabao Cup minutes under his belt but will now be tasked with stepping into one of the most pressurised fixtures of our season so far.

This is not the first time Liverpool have had to manage without our No.1 in recent campaigns.

Hamstring issues have sidelined Alisson for long spells in both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons, with Caoimhin Kelleher making 46 appearances over the last two campaigns.

Ekitike injury scare may prove less severe

While the goalkeeper’s injury is a definite blow, there is at least some encouragement over Hugo Ekitike.

The French forward was withdrawn in the second half after stretching to control a pass, sparking fears of a hamstring issue.

Slot, however, suggested that it may have been no more than cramp.

“After the game, players feel ‘Ah it is not too bad’ but it is different when you have to make a sprint. Let’s see how he is for the weekend,” the Dutchman explained.

Pearce added in a further article for The Athletic: ‘The Frenchman is confident it was cramp rather than anything more serious that forced him off midway through the second half, but a scan will be required to confirm there is no issue with his hamstring.’

A scan will confirm the full extent, but the hope is that our £69m summer signing can play a part at Stamford Bridge.

With Mo Salah rested at kick-off in Turkey and Alexander Isak also introduced from the bench, Liverpool need every attacking option available if we are to respond immediately to successive defeats.

Jamie Carragher has called for Florian Wirtz to be removed from the team and Slot has some big decisions to make based on the form and fitness of his players.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile