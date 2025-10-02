James Pearce delivers Alisson injury update late on Wednesday night

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are braced for worrying news after Alisson Becker sustained another hamstring problem in the Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

Alisson injury latest from The Athletic

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, the 33-year-old was forced off in the 56th minute after rushing back to deny Victor Osimhen.

Speaking after the game, our boss Arne Slot admitted: “He will not be able to play Saturday that is 99.9 per cent (certain), although I think it is 100 per cent.”

Pearce confirmed that a scan will take place on Thursday to determine the severity of the issue, though fears are that Alisson could be absent for several weeks.

The Brazilian has already missed significant spells in recent seasons with recurring hamstring injuries, including a two-month layoff last year.

Slot’s side are already without key men in other areas and losing the four-time Golden Glove winner again would be a huge setback.

Liverpool’s next league test comes away at Chelsea before hosting Manchester United at Anfield on 19 October — fixtures that could shape the early part of our title defence.

Mamardashvili set for Premier League debut

With Alisson unavailable, 25-year-old Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to make his first league appearance in west London.

Signed from Valencia last summer before officially joining for this pre-season, the Georgian was brought on in Istanbul and now faces the challenge of filling the gloves of one of the world’s best.

Having already seen Hugo Ekitike leave the Galatasaray clash in discomfort, though Slot was more optimistic on his availability, this period could test the depth built in the transfer window.

Pearce also noted that Alisson has not been included in Brazil’s upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan – another indication that his absence may stretch beyond a fortnight.

Liverpool will now wait anxiously for the scan results, knowing that our campaign could hinge on how quickly the Brazilian No.1 can return.

