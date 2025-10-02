Palmer sidelined with groin problem as Liverpool handed Stamford Bridge boost

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea this weekend takes on even greater significance after Enzo Maresca confirmed Cole Palmer will not feature due to a groin injury.

The Blues’ head coach admitted his playmaker will be out until after the international break, removing one of Chelsea’s most consistent attacking threats from the clash with us at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca update provides Liverpool advantage

Speaking to the press (via Anfield Index), Maresca said: “Yes, we decided to protect a little bit Cole, in terms of not letting his injury get worse.

“We decided to rest him for two to three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100% and to be fit after the international break.”

He added: “I don’t think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him.”

That omission leaves Chelsea without their main creative spark, especially from set-pieces.

It comes as Maresca also confirmed absences for Liam Delap, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Dario Essugo, with Trevoh Chalobah suspended.

This injury crisis could open the door for us to press home an advantage, particularly after the back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray highlighted the need for a reaction.

Liverpool must respond after European setback

Arne Slot left Mo Salah on the bench in Istanbul, but the Egyptian is expected to return to the XI against Chelsea.

We have also been hit with injury concerns in recent weeks but reports on both Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa suggest we should see our squad boosted in London.

Palmer’s absence now tilts some of the pressure onto Chelsea’s depleted midfield, and it will be up to us to take control in the engine room.

With Alexander Isak also pushing for a start, the game presents a chance to reset momentum after a bruising week.

Liverpool have already shown under Slot that we can bounce back quickly, and with Chelsea stretched, this fixture could be the perfect platform to put those lessons into practice.

