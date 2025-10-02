Chiesa’s international situation could ease Liverpool concerns before Chelsea

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League defeat in Istanbul left plenty of questions, but the latest update on Federico Chiesa offers at least one encouraging sign heading into Chelsea away.

The Italian forward was omitted from the travelling squad for the Galatasaray clash, with Arne Slot later describing it as a precaution due to a ‘niggle’.

That sparked concern across the fanbase, more so with Hugo Ekitike and Alisson Becker then suffering problems on the night.

Italy boss impressed by Chiesa progress

According to Lewis Steele for Mail Sport, Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso is seriously considering recalling Chiesa for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 27-year-old has not featured for the Azzurri since Euro 2024, but his early-season form at Anfield has impressed the national setup.

“Sources in Italy have told Confidential that Gattuso is very pleased with Chiesa and has been following his progress extremely closely,” Steele reported.

That praise comes despite limited minutes under our Dutch boss, with Chiesa boasting the best minutes-per-goal ratio in the Premier League among players with more than 60 minutes played.

The winger’s resurgence is all the more striking given his difficult spell at Juventus and the £10m move that brought him to Merseyside last summer.

After Giovanni Leoni’s injury created a late Champions League registration slot, Chiesa has been making the most of every chance afforded to him.

What it means for Liverpool

While his absence in Istanbul raised fears, the belief is that Chiesa will be fit to travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

If Gattuso follows through with a recall, it would serve as further confirmation that his fitness concerns are behind him.

Chiesa’s revival could then give us another edge as we juggle domestic and European commitments.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Galatasaray press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile