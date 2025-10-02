Giovanni Leoni breaks social media silence after operation

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Giovanni Leoni has now broken his silence after undergoing surgery, posting a message to supporters which shows his determination to return stronger.

Leoni issues update after ACL operation

The 18-year-old, who joined us from Parma in the summer, sustained a devastating ACL injury during his debut in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

The Italy international landed awkwardly after a challenge near the touchline, and our boss Arne Slot later confirmed via that the defender “will be out for a year”.

Leoni has since shared an update from his hospital bed on Instagram, writing: “Surgery done. Thanks everyone for the messages. I’ll be back soon ❤️🙏.”

His words offer some reassurance during what is set to be a gruelling recovery process.

Injury analyst Ben Dinnery said earlier this week that Leoni’s comeback may not be until late 2026, or even 2027, underlining just how significant the setback is for the teenager.

Liverpool must prepare for long recovery period

Leoni’s post confirms that the operation has gone ahead successfully, but we must still brace for an extended spell without the highly-rated defender.

For any young player, losing over a year of development is a cruel blow, and our coaches now face the task of helping him through the long road back.

This situation also highlights why Liverpool were keen to add depth at centre back in the summer, with a move for Marc Guehi collapsing in the 11th hour.

It’s also worth noting that Virgil van Dijk has been through an ACL injury of his own and is expected to be a vital figure in guiding Leoni through the challenges ahead.

His leadership and experience could prove invaluable as the teenager begins the slow process of rehabilitation.

For now, all that matters is that the surgery is complete and the support network around Leoni is strong.

However long it takes, the day he returns to Anfield in red will be a special one.

You can view Leoni’s post via his Instagram stories:

You can watch Slot’s full post-Galatasaray press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

