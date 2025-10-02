International call-up eases Liverpool injury fears ahead of Chelsea clash

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been given a timely boost with Hugo Ekitike’s inclusion in the France squad, easing concerns after the forward limped off against Galatasaray in midweek.

The £79m summer signing was forced off during the Champions League defeat in Istanbul, raising fears of another damaging blow for Arne Slot’s side.

However, Lewis Steele of Mail Sport has now reported that the problem was only cramp, echoing James Pearce’s initial claim that it was not a serious injury.

France call-up shows Liverpool striker is fit

💙 Ils porteront le maillot Bleu lors du prochain rassemblement d’octobre ! Voici la 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐄 de Didier Deschamps 📋 À noter la première convocation pour Jean-Philippe Mateta 🫡 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/eFtL32j4ne — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 2, 2025

Confirmation of Ekitike’s fitness has now arrived in the form of Didier Deschamps’ squad announcement, with the 23-year-old listed among the forwards for Les Bleus’ upcoming fixtures against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

That call-up underlines that the Frenchman has avoided any lasting problem and should be available when we visit Chelsea at the weekend, alleviating some concerns of a lay-up of up to 12 weeks.

With Alexander Isak expected to lead the line at Stamford Bridge, the French forward may have to settle for a place on the bench, but his recovery is an important boost.

His presence gives Slot another option in attack at a time when performances have dipped sharply following back-to-back defeats.

Liverpool’s forward options strengthening

Ekitike has already made himself a key figure in the early weeks of the season, leading our scoring charts since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.

His recovery and subsequent international call-up will reassure supporters who feared the Istanbul setback might sideline him for weeks.

In Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, we’ve got two record signings who are yet to consistently influence games, so having Ekitike back quickly could prove crucial.

Slot’s side face Chelsea on Saturday before a run of testing fixtures across all competitions, meaning every attacking option will be needed.

France’s decision to call him up confirms that our forward is fit, available and ready to continue his strong start on Merseyside.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Galatasaray press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile