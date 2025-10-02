Supercomputer just predicted how far Liverpool will go in Champions League after Galatasaray defeat

(Photos by Michael Steele, George Wood & Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Opta’s supercomputer has now ranked Liverpool’s chances of winning the Champions League after the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

The Merseysiders succumbed to their third competitive defeat of the season in Istanbul, with Victor Osimhen tucking away a match-winning penalty in the first half.

Arne Slot’s men now find themselves in 16th place in the league phase, lagging behind the competition. Albeit, after only two games played in the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.

Position Team Points 15th Eintracht Frankfurt 3 16th Liverpool 3 17th Chelsea 3 18th Galatasaray 3

* The Champions League league phase table after Liverpool played two games in the 2025/26 campaign

Opta predicts Arsenal will win the Champions League over Liverpool

The Opta supercomputer has now handed Arsenal favourable odds, in terms of winning the competition, after beating Olympiakos 2-0 at home.

Liverpool are still considered top contenders – even despite incumbent champions PSG also winning their opening two games – with a 14.7% chance of lifting silverware.

Results shared on X (formerly Twitter) list the top three likeliest teams to win the Champions League this season:

Arsenal (18.09%)

Liverpool (14.7%)

PSG (13.96%)

Prior to that point, however, PSG and Arsenal have been consistently placed in the top two to progress through each knockout round.

The Opta supercomputer has a new favourite for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League title following the action on Matchday 2. Check the latest projections here. ⬇️ — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) October 2, 2025

For what it’s worth, the Reds are still currently projected to pip competitors Arsenal to the Premier League title by the same supercomputer.

Who will win the Champions League in 2025/26?

Intriguingly, Liverpool are apparently set to enjoy a less rock and roll start to their Champions League campaign.

Projected position (based on projected points) Team Projected Champions League points 1st Arsenal 18.51 2nd PSG 17.39 3rd Bayern Munich 16.07 4th Real Madrid 15.59 5th Man City 15.57 6th Liverpoool 15.39

* Opta supercomputer’s points projection for the 2025/26 Champions League season

As we discovered last term, of course, finishing top of the group doesn’t necessarily carry with it a serious advantage.

The Premier League champions-to-be met eventual winners PSG in the round of 16 last term, with a penalty shootout at Anfield deciding the tie.

More to the point, few would have expected Luis Enrique’s men to end up lifting the trophy in Munich after only picking up 13 points from their eight games. To put things into perspective, the Ligue 1 giants finished behind PSV and AC Milan in the league phase!

So, ultimately, a potential slow start shouldn’t be considered detrimental to Liverpool’s chances of winning a first Champions League title since 2019.

There’s a long, long way to go yet!

