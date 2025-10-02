Emergency contract talks imminent as Liverpool’s Mo Salah problem isn’t going anywhere

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich reportedly feel threatened by Liverpool’s interest in Michael Olise.

The French international is understood to be under close observation by recruitment teams at Manchester City and the incumbent Premier League champions.

That should, of course, come as no surprise to Vincent Kompany and the powers that be at Säbener Straße.

Especially with Olise having already registered a whopping 11 goal contributions in nine games (across all competitions) in 2025/26.

Bayern Munich plan contract talks with Michael Olise

The plan of retaliation is a simple one for FC Bayern: open contract talks to extend the right winger’s stay at the Allianz Arena, as has been reported by German outlet BILD.

There’s not an immediate rush for fear of the footballer’s contract expiring next summer, it should be emphasised. Indeed, Liverpool-linked Michael Olise‘s current terms are due to take him through to the summer of 2029.

Michael Olise stats vs Pafos 1 goal 2 assists

* Michael Olise stats from Pafos 1 – 5 Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Even were the likes of Liverpool or Pep Guardiola’s Man City set to mount a transfer excursion to Munich in 2026 – they’ll have to pay a hefty fee.

A new and improved contract for the attacker, should he accept one, would only further entrench that reality.

Why are Liverpool interested in Olise transfer?

Put simply: Olise is one of the most exceptional right-sided wingers on the market. Quite possibly, in our view, the most interesting one in world football after our very own Mo Salah.

This isn’t a knee-jerk reaction to the Egyptian’s drop-off in numbers, by the way, which, as we’ve established previously, feels symptomatic of the system struggles we’re currently facing.

But the fact remains that our number 11 is set to turn 34 next summer. Not to mention, there has been some speculation as to whether Salah will still be a Liverpool player after the 2026 transfer window.

Michael Olise stats at Bayern Munich Mo Salah stats at Liverpool 64 games 410 games 54 goal contributions 364 goal contributions 84.46 minutes per goal contribution 91.74 minutes per goal contribution

* Michael Olise’s stats across his Bayern Munich career (all competitions)

Let’s be absolutely clear here: we’re in no rush to kick the former Roma man to the curb. However, it would be naive to assume that Richard Hughes and Co. aren’t already working on a succession plan for Liverpool’s modern legend.

On that basis, how many young footballers look as promising a potential successor as Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise?

