Marc Guehi’s ‘honest’ Liverpool transfer statement as Man Utd given encouragement

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

There’s a very real possibility that two key members of Crystal Palace depart the club in the summer.

Marc Guehi, heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the prior window, is almost certain to see out his contract to its expiry in 2026.

Meanwhile, there’s a growing feeling outside of the club that head coach Oliver Glasner could also seek pastures new next year.

Marc Guehi responds to Liverpool transfer question

Marc Guehi opened up on a failed move to Liverpool, in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The England international refused to fuel any further speculation over his potential disappointment over a deal that failed to come to fruition.

🚨🦅 Marc Guehi on Liverpool deal collapsed last minute: “I don’t have much to say, to be honest…I’m focused on playing football and playing for Palace”. “But to the fans I want to say thank you very much for your support. I definitely feel it”. pic.twitter.com/wlAYWi0JzW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2025

Any rifts that may have been created with the Palace fanbase, however, have evidently long since been patched over.

No doubt, the 25-year-old’s direct involvement in Eddie Nketiah’s match-winning goal at the death against Liverpool last Saturday will have helped matters!

Manchester United could replace Ruben Amorim with Oliver Glasner

The word now coming out of Crystal Palace from Indykaila (on X) is that Oliver Glasner has turned his gaze to the Manchester United job.

As things currently stand, Ruben Amorim retains the backing of the board at Old Trafford. However, the Portuguese international is skating towards increasingly thin ice, with results remaining inconsistent.

With six Premier League games played in the 2025/26 season, the Red Devils sit in the bottom half of the table on seven points. In rather stark contrast to the Eagles, whose 12 points have seen them climb into the top four.

Exclusive 💣 Oliver Glasner has turned down ❌ the latest contract offer from Crystal Palace. We understand he’s got his eyes set on the @ManUtd job. For Glasner to stay at Palace, they’d need to throw an extraordinary contract 📄 his way, complete with some serious release… pic.twitter.com/22i04VxwMn — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 2, 2025

One could understand why this might appeal to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. after a raft of summer signings in Manchester failed to drastically improve things.

Oliver Glasner’s record at Crystal Palace Ruben Amorim’s record at Manchester United 72 matches played 49 matches played 35 wins 19 wins 22 draws 9 draws 15 defeats 21 defeats 49% win percentage 39% win percentage

* Managerial stats (across all competitions) courtesy of Fotmob

Assuming that Glasner does call it quits at Selhurst Park next year – we just can’t envisage a world in which Palace manage to convince Guehi to extend his contract in London.

It’ll either totally push him into Liverpool’s arms or that of the Reds’ reported transfer rivals in Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile