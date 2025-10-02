Marc Guehi’s ‘honest’ Liverpool transfer statement as Man Utd given encouragement

There’s a very real possibility that two key members of Crystal Palace depart the club in the summer.
Marc Guehi, heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the prior window, is almost certain to see out his contract to its expiry in 2026.
Meanwhile, there’s a growing feeling outside of the club that head coach Oliver Glasner could also seek pastures new next year.
Marc Guehi responds to Liverpool transfer question
Marc Guehi opened up on a failed move to Liverpool, in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.
The England international refused to fuel any further speculation over his potential disappointment over a deal that failed to come to fruition.
🚨🦅 Marc Guehi on Liverpool deal collapsed last minute: “I don’t have much to say, to be honest…I’m focused on playing football and playing for Palace”.
“But to the fans I want to say thank you very much for your support. I definitely feel it”. pic.twitter.com/wlAYWi0JzW
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2025
Any rifts that may have been created with the Palace fanbase, however, have evidently long since been patched over.
No doubt, the 25-year-old’s direct involvement in Eddie Nketiah’s match-winning goal at the death against Liverpool last Saturday will have helped matters!
Manchester United could replace Ruben Amorim with Oliver Glasner
The word now coming out of Crystal Palace from Indykaila (on X) is that Oliver Glasner has turned his gaze to the Manchester United job.
As things currently stand, Ruben Amorim retains the backing of the board at Old Trafford. However, the Portuguese international is skating towards increasingly thin ice, with results remaining inconsistent.
With six Premier League games played in the 2025/26 season, the Red Devils sit in the bottom half of the table on seven points. In rather stark contrast to the Eagles, whose 12 points have seen them climb into the top four.
Exclusive 💣
Oliver Glasner has turned down ❌ the latest contract offer from Crystal Palace.
We understand he’s got his eyes set on the @ManUtd job.
For Glasner to stay at Palace, they’d need to throw an extraordinary contract 📄 his way, complete with some serious release… pic.twitter.com/22i04VxwMn
— indykaila News (@indykaila) October 2, 2025
One could understand why this might appeal to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. after a raft of summer signings in Manchester failed to drastically improve things.
|Oliver Glasner’s record at Crystal Palace
|Ruben Amorim’s record at Manchester United
|72 matches played
|49 matches played
|35 wins
|19 wins
|22 draws
|9 draws
|15 defeats
|21 defeats
|49% win percentage
|39% win percentage
* Managerial stats (across all competitions) courtesy of Fotmob
Assuming that Glasner does call it quits at Selhurst Park next year – we just can’t envisage a world in which Palace manage to convince Guehi to extend his contract in London.
It’ll either totally push him into Liverpool’s arms or that of the Reds’ reported transfer rivals in Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
I still don’t understand why we didn’t get Marc guehi, the player wanted to join us, we had enough time to sign him and it now looks highly likely he’ll be joining someone else. If his contract wasn’t running down he’d be worth 70 million. We could have given them Gomez as a replacement. We lost him because FSG were haggling over 5 million and waited until one day before the transfer window closes. Only got ourselves to blame. As far as Oliver Glasner he has done a tremendous job from where they were before. Well organised, a threat from set pieces and good on the counter. A counter attacking team. A counter attacking manager. Is he a fit for Manchester United who have had previous manager’s who only knew counter attacking football. Mourinho, solskjaer, Eric ten hag, I don’t think so. It’s easy football to just sit back and counter. Much harder playing on the front foot with a high line high risk brave football that klopp played. But that’s what Manchester United need, a manager that is brave, attacking football.