Five things Florian Wirtz did during Galatasaray v Liverpool will leave critics red-faced

Florian Wirtz has been nothing short of dog-piled for his start to life in a Liverpool shirt.

The Germany international was, of course, always destined to attract scrutiny after the Reds committed a record-breaking outlay of £116m (package) for his services.

Matters haven’t been helped by the fact that, outwardly, the attacking midfielder doesn’t appear to have set the Premier League on fire.

Wirtz has registered one assist (in the Community Shield defeat) in nine competitive games in the 2025/26 season.

What do the stats say about Florian Wirtz’s Liverpool start?

Have we seen the best of the former Bayer Leverkusen man in the famous red shirt? No.

But by no means have we yet to witness the 22-year-old having any kind of impact on the pitch for Arne Slot’s men.

On that note, we’d like to draw attention to a rather intriguing stat concerning Florian Wirtz’s performances in 2025/26.

Despite what the rather vociferous online fans have to say about the footballer, Opta’s stats on chance creation would indicate that the midfielder has been an impactful presence on the pitch.

Watch Wirtz during Galatasaray v Liverpool in the Champions League

Pieces of footage taken from Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray at the RAMS Park on Tuesday would indicate that criticism of Wirtz veers a little on the harsh side.

Comedian Adam Rowe shared a compilation video on X (fomerly Twitter), which showcases the former Bundesliga prodigy progressing play and creating goalscoring opportunities in five separate clips.

One in particular that stands out is a ludicrously well-weighted chipped ball into the path of Alexander Isak. It allowed the Swede to break into the 18-yard box, with the resulting effort on goal a tame one.

So, we just don’t buy this bizarre narrative that Florian Wirtz is a square peg in a round hole at Liverpool.

Yes, he needs time to gel with his new teammates – as part of a squad that underwent serious surgery in the summer – and get to grips with English football.

But in no shape or form do we believe that the club has made a mistake in signing the player this summer.

