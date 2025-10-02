Liverpool forward won’t need surgery after ligament damage as separate hamstring injury confirmed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool signing Will Wright won’t require surgery to address his ligament damage.

The U21s star, whom the Reds beat Premier League rivals Arsenal to the punch in the summer, had to be stretchered off the pitch during a UEFA Youth League clash with Atletico Madrid in September.

Now, a subsequent update from Rob Page has confirmed the knee injury will keep the teenager sidelined ‘for around two months’.

Will Wright injury not as bad as first feared

The U21s coach told the press, in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Athletic journalist James Pearce, that Wright managed to avoid damaging his ‘main ligament’.

That’ll come as a huge relief to all concerned after the initial incident prompted concerns over a much more serious injury and lengthier layoff period.

#LFC U21s boss Rob Page confirms that striker Will Wright will be out for around two months with a knee injury.

"No surgery, but it's going to be a couple of months. It wasn't the main ligament he's damaged, it was the one on the inside, so it is not as bad as we first thought." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 2, 2025

A roughly two-month layoff period tracks with Lewis Steele’s report back in September, suggesting that the starlet could be out of action for anything between five to seven weeks.

Jayden Danns hit with bad injury luck

In a separate update, fellow Liverpool gem Jayden Danns is also set for a stay in the treatment room.

The 19-year-old, who recently starred in the Reds’ Carabao Cup win over Southampton, picked up a hamstring injury during Liverpool U21s’ clash against Ipswich Town.

Liverpool still have every reason to remain excited about Wright

Injuries such as these are, of course, always far from welcome from a developmental perspective.

Regardless, we have every expectation that the club will remain patient with the 17-year-old (born in 2008), as they would with any youngster in his position.

There’s plenty of reason to be excited, certainly, about the potential on offer with Will Wright after the teenage hitman gathered a tally of over 50 goals at all levels last term with Salford City.

Certainly, it speaks volumes that both Arsenal and Manchester City were reportedly keen on adding him to their respective academies in the prior summer transfer window.

With several young, promising attackers in the senior forward line at Liverpool, and more coming in the rear at academy level, the future looks very bright indeed for Arne Slot’s men.

