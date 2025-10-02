Pat Nevin makes blunt Liverpool claim after Galatasaray defeat – ‘It could have been worse’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League defeat in Istanbul has raised further questions about our early-season form, with former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin warning that the 1-0 loss “could have been worse”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast (via BBC Sport), Nevin argued that sloppiness in possession repeatedly left us exposed against Galatasaray.

“Victor Osimhen could quite easily have scored and there were other opportunities where they could have flipped the ball through due to Liverpool’s sloppiness,” he said.

“Gala were handed many opportunities that they didn’t take and it could have been worse than 1-0 because of that. It is so un-Liverpool.”

Defensive frailties highlighted by Nevin

Arne Slot’s side were undone by an early penalty awarded after Dominik Szoboszlai was adjudged to have fouled Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The Dutchman turned to Mo Salah and Alexander Isak after the hour mark, but our champions could not find a way back.

Nevin noted that opponents will always raise their game against us, and warned that tactical adjustments are needed.

“[Milos] Kerkez is going to fly forward so there’s going to be space in behind him,” he said.

“The understanding between [Ibou] Konate and [Virgil] Van Dijk wasn’t great and they looked shaky and uncertain.”

This follows a weekend defeat at Crystal Palace, with our back line again coming under scrutiny.

It comes at a time when Ibou Konate has been the centre of criticism from the likes of Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, for his recent performances.

Alisson injury adds to concerns

More worryingly, Alisson was forced off after saving from Osimhen in the second half.

With Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting in the wings, Liverpool will soon need to rely on the Georgian international whilst the Brazilian faces a spell out.

Nevin’s analysis suggests Slot’s men cannot rely on past strengths alone.

With Chelsea to come at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Liverpool must rediscover the control that carried us to the Premier League title last season.

