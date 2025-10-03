Arne Slot delivers mixed injury update on Liverpool trio ahead of Chelsea clash

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool will go into Saturday’s clash with Chelsea without our No.1, but Arne Slot has offered a glimmer of hope on two of our attacking options.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference via Liverpool FC on YouTube, the Dutchman delivered an update on Alisson, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa.

Alisson ruled out of Chelsea game

The Brazilian goalkeeper will not feature at Stamford Bridge after picking up a hamstring issue.

Slot explained: “Yeah, Alisson is not a part of the squad tomorrow and he’s not gonna travel to Brazil as well for the national team.

“So he will be out for Saturday. For the upcoming games, he will not be part of us or the Brazil team.”

The 47-year-old added that the timeline for recovery is not yet clear, suggesting that our keeper may also miss the first match after the international break.

This comes as a further concern after the defensive issues we saw at Selhurst Park, when only our No.1’s heroics kept the scoreline respectable against Crystal Palace.

Gary Lineker described Konate as “a bit all over the place” that day, with Alan Shearer also calling it “a concern for Liverpool.”

Hope for Ekitike and Chiesa

On a more positive note, Slot revealed that both Federico Chiesa and Hugo Ekitike are training again after leaving the pitch in the defeat to Galatasaray.

“Hugo is gonna train today again and let’s see where he is and the same can be said for Federico,” said our boss. “So we have to wait and see after the session where they are.”

That update suggests that the French forward’s withdrawal midweek was cramp rather than a serious issue, leaving the door open for him to feature against Chelsea.

Chiesa’s progress will also be monitored closely, as the Italian has already shown his value in big games this season.

For Liverpool, the absence of Alisson is undoubtedly a blow, but the potential return of two key forwards could prove just as decisive in shaping the outcome at Stamford Bridge.

