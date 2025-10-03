Murphy makes bold claim about Slot’s centre-back choice for Chelsea match

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into their clash with Chelsea knowing the spotlight is firmly on our defence, and one former Red thinks changes could be on the way.

Gomez tipped to start against Chelsea

Danny Murphy has suggested that Joe Gomez should be given the nod at Stamford Bridge this weekend. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “He’s struggling [Konate].

“He’s had the odd good game, but he’s struggling… The fans are on him a little bit, but for a long time, he’s been very good.

“The problem is without getting Guehi, of course, that they’ve only got Gomez, who can come in.

“But he might come in on the weekend against Chelsea.”

That comment shines a light on a potential dilemma for Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has already had to contend with injuries to Hugo Ekitike and Alisson Becker, but defensive lapses have been a recurring theme.

Gomez, who cost us just £4million when signed from Charlton Athletic in 2015, could now be in line for his first league start of the season.

Defensive struggles under Slot

Even though we sit at the top of the Premier League table, clean sheets have been hard to come by.

Seven goals conceded in our first six league fixtures is more than any other side in the top half, apart from Chelsea and Brighton.

That record has drawn more attention after the recent defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Konate’s made some errors in recent games, with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer raising questions over his form of late.

Our head coach has shown he isn’t afraid to rotate when necessary, and comments from Micah Richards on our No.5 show that there is some pressure building on the Frenchman.

Slot’s decision at centre-back could therefore be one of the defining calls of our weekend trip to London.

As Murphy says, Gomez might not offer the same physical dominance as Konate, but his pace and versatility could be crucial in containing Chelsea’s attacking threats.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile