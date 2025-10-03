Chelsea boss confesses huge injury crisis before facing Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Liverpool will arrive at Stamford Bridge knowing the home side are battling a growing list of injuries and suspensions that leaves Enzo Maresca with limited options.

Chelsea injury news confirmed before Liverpool match

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via liverpoolfc.com), Maresca admitted the Blues could be without “seven or eight players” when the champions visit West London.

Among those unavailable are England international Cole Palmer, ruled out through injury, and defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is suspended.

Long-term casualties Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Andrey Santos, Tosin Adarabioyo and teenager Dario Essugo also remain sidelined.

Maresca explained how he may be forced to trust youth players once again, saying: “We gave games last season to Josh Acheampong ahead of senior players who were on the bench.

“That shows I really trust young players. The same thing happened with Ty [George].”

That shortage at the back could be a significant boost for our attack, especially as Alexander Isak continues to bed into the side and Florian Wirtz looks to exploit defensive gaps.

Liverpool’s own fitness updates and key absences

Arne Slot confirmed Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa are being monitored after knocks, with late decisions set to determine their involvement.

He added that Alisson will miss the Chelsea clash and is unlikely to return until after the international break, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to continue in goal.

Defender Giovanni Leoni remains a long-term absentee following his ACL injury.

Despite those setbacks, the contrast between the two squads is stark, with Chelsea entering the fixture significantly weaker.

That reality could hand Liverpool an advantage in a game where fine margins are often decisive.

Slot said of his forwards: “Hugo is going to train today again and let’s see where he is, and the same can be said for Federico. We have to wait and see after the session where exactly they are.”

With the Blues forced into makeshift line-ups, Liverpool must seize the chance to punish a vulnerable Chelsea side.

