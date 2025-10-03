Liverpool defender told he faces same issue Carvalho had at Chelsea

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive struggles have been under the microscope in recent weeks, but Wayne Rooney has offered a different perspective on one of our centre-backs.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show via BBC Sport, the former England captain named Ricardo Carvalho as the fourth-best defender he faced in the Champions League, before drawing an unexpected comparison with our own No.5.

Rooney compares Konate to Carvalho

Rooney said: “I think it’s a bit like Konate with Van Dijk, if you like.

“I think Konate is a fantastic player, but sometimes that gets overlooked because of a Van Dijk and maybe not as much as that, but I think Carvalho was a massive part in the success which Chelsea had.”

It’s a telling comment given the criticism Ibou Konate faced after the defeat to Crystal Palace, where both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer singled him out for costly errors.

Lineker was blunt in his assessment: “He was a bit all over the place,” while Shearer warned that his mistakes were “a bit of a concern for Liverpool.”

Micah Richards also shared similar criticism of our No.5 who has had a tough start to the season.

Rooney’s words offer a counterbalance to those views, suggesting that the Frenchman’s role alongside our captain is not unlike Carvalho’s alongside John Terry at Chelsea.

The Portuguese defender was often overshadowed by his more celebrated partner, but still critical to their success.

Defensive spotlight remains

For Liverpool, the comparison underlines the importance of Konate finding form quickly.

With Marc Guehi’s Deadline Day move collapsing, the pressure is firmly on our existing defensive unit to step up.

The Reds have already shown attacking intent with big-money arrivals such as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, but the back line remains the area most under discussion.

Our head coach knows as well as anyone that retaining the Premier League title will require solidity as much as goals.

Rooney’s take reframes the debate, highlighting that playing next to a legend like Van Dijk can mask just how important Konate is.

But with the games coming thick and fast, only consistent performances on the pitch will shift the narrative.

