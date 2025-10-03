Paul Merson drops early Premier League title claim before Chelsea v Liverpool

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Paul Merson believes that Arsenal’s favourable run of upcoming fixtures could put them in clear air in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool currently lead the Gunners in the table by two points after six games played in the 2025/26 season.

However, the Reds have a comparatively more difficult trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s men could pile on the pressure with a potential win in their earlier kick-off against league strugglers West Ham.

Paul Merson backs Arsenal for Premier League title advantage

Merson has now put his faith behind the north London-based outfit – provided they can do the business over the course of the next few weeks.

“This is a defining month for Arsenal. Their fixtures look decent and Liverpool have some tough games coming up,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote in his Sportskeeda column.

“If Arsenal can put all these games to bed in the next five to six gameweeks, they can run away with the league title!”

To be completely fair to the 57-year-old, he does have a point.

Liverpool 2025/26 stats (Premier League) Arsenal 2025/26 stats (Premier League) 6 games played 6 games played 15 points 13 points 12 goals scored 12 goals scored 7 goals conceded 3 goals conceded

Arsenal’s upcoming run of games does, on paper, look considerably less arduous compared to what Arne Slot’s side has in store.

→ Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League run: Chelsea (04/10), Manchester United (19/10), Brentford (25/10), Aston Villa (01/11), Manchester City (09/11)

→ Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League run: West Ham (04/10), Fulham (18/10), Crystal Palace (26/10), Burnley (01/11), Sunderland (08/11)

Chelsea are without a number of key players

The biggest absence for Enzo Maresca’s side is undoubtedly key man Cole Palmer.

Chelsea are also set to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge without long-term casualties Levi Colwill and Liam Delap.

So, it’s worth pointing out that this isn’t going to be a full-strength Blues outfit that the Merseysiders will have to face in the English capital on Saturday.

Liverpool must endure as they did in 2024/25

Liverpool have been here before, early on in the Premier League title race.

Rival fans, evidently, need a reminder that the incumbent champions survived, nay, thrived, during a brutal November run of fixtures.

This saw Slot’s men overcome clashes with last year’s Bundesliga champions (Bayer Leverkusen), before subsequently seeing off the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid with aplomb.

Liverpool, of course, were in a comparatively healthier state a year ago, with a clear footballing identity and an experienced first-XI. Perfection may prove to be a more demanding ask this time around.

Either way, fans shouldn’t lose heart, even should the hurdles ahead allow Arsenal to secure top spot in the coming weeks.

It’s a long old season ahead…

