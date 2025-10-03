Journalist claims Liverpool cut Slot’s press conference short after just 13 minutes

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s preparations for Chelsea have taken an unusual turn, with claims that Arne Slot’s press conference was deliberately cut short.

Speaking ahead of the Stamford Bridge trip, the Dutchman addressed topics from Alexander Isak’s integration to Mo Salah’s form, but the session was wrapped up after just 13 minutes.

Journalist raises questions over Liverpool presser

Journalist Mo Stewart noted on X that “the fact that I and a few others didn’t get the chance to ask our questions and the whole thing was wrapped in 13 minutes was telling.”

He added: “Slot felt happy to chat but it’s clear someone didn’t want him answering too many questions right now.”

The 47-year-old spoke positively about Giorgi Mamardashvili’s early impression, backed his players after a recent dip in results, and admitted Liverpool need to rediscover their set-piece threat that proved vital in last season’s title run.

But Stewart’s comments suggest the decision to cut things short may not have been down to the manager himself.

Key themes from Slot’s briefing

In his brief remarks, the former Feyenoord coach highlighted how Liverpool’s new No.9 is still adjusting after his record move from Newcastle.

He also explained why Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are being eased back after injuries, and how Dominik Szoboszlai has filled in at right-back.

The focus on set-pieces was particularly striking. Last season Liverpool scored seven times from dead-ball situations in the second half of the campaign, compared to none so far this term.

Slot warned that Chelsea have scored over half their goals from such scenarios.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has stated that Florian Wirtz is a key part of Liverpool’s creativity and has backed him to succeed at Anfield, despite recent criticism.

Both themes re-emerged in this press conference, even if questions from the press pack were cut short.

With the Reds facing Enzo Maresca’s side next, how the club manages both on-pitch details and off-pitch narratives will be closely watched.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile