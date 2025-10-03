Met Office warning issued ahead of Liverpool trip to Chelsea

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into a pivotal clash at Stamford Bridge with more than just football on the radar, as a Met Office storm warning has been issued in the build-up to the weekend.

While the alert does not directly cover London, the timing of the warning has created an additional narrative as we prepare for a crucial response after back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Liverpool travel amid UK storm warning

The Met Office confirmed that Storm Amy is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain across parts of northern and western Britain on Friday and Saturday. Their official statement read:

“Storm Amy is likely to lead to some disruption later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.”

The forecaster has warned of “injuries and danger to life from flying debris” alongside travel disruption, potential power cuts, and dangerous coastal conditions.

While London is not expected to be directly affected, the fact that Merseyside and other parts of northern England fall under the alert has raised questions over travel and preparation as the Reds gear up for Chelsea away.

Focus on Stamford Bridge

Arne Slot’s men will look to rediscover their spark in west London after a frustrating week.

Our boss opted to rest Mo Salah in Istanbul, only for the gamble to backfire as Liverpool slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

Adding to the concerns, both Alisson and Hugo Ekitike picked up knocks in midweek.

The clash against Chelsea comes at a time when the hosts are battling their own issues, with Enzo Maresca confirming Cole Palmer faces several weeks on the sidelines due to a groin problem.

That absence is a major blow for the Blues and gives us an opportunity to take control in midfield.

The Reds will hope the storm warning remains a background story only, as the real focus must be on delivering the right response on the pitch after a bruising few days.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Galatasaray press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile