Slot explains why Salah is struggling to score for Liverpool

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has spoken about Mo Salah’s current form and provided insight into why goals from open play have become harder to come by.

Arne Slot assesses Salah’s scoring record

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman said the situation is not just about Salah, but about the entire forward line adapting to new challenges.

The Egyptian scored 12 goals in the second half of last season, with only six of those coming from open play.

Slot pointed out that opponents are approaching Liverpool differently, making it harder to find space in behind.

He explained: “Mo has a part of this, already you could see this in the second half of last season and the first part of this season.

“But now you are focused on Mo, the next time you are focused on Florian Wirtz then you are focused on Cody Gakpo… what I’m trying to say is we don’t score as many open-play goals anymore as we did in the first part of last season.”

Our head coach made the bold move to rest the 33-year-old against Galatasaray, leading to some criticism, and we should also factor in his age as he reaches the latter end of his career.

Why Salah’s Liverpool role has changed

The 47-year-old compared two fixtures against Manchester United to show how tactical adjustments from rivals are restricting Salah’s chances.

“If you compare how we won the away game against Man United, where they tried to play out from the back and we took the ball off them three times, to how United played at Anfield, where [Andre] Onana only went long, then that is one of the answers why it is more difficult for us to score open-play goals.”

Salah continues to be central to our attack, but his role has naturally shifted within the new set-up.

The addition of record signing Alexander Isak has forced adjustments across the frontline, with Florian Wirtz also expected to shoulder more of the creative responsibility.

Alan Shearer has backed our Egyptian King to get back to his scoring ways soon and it feels like once this new-look side clicks, we’ll have plenty of fire power to blow teams away.

Slot stressed the importance of patience, insisting that the more the team plays together in this shape, the more fluid the attacking patterns will become.

With Chelsea up next, Liverpool fans will hope Salah can rediscover his cutting edge and deliver in another crucial clash.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile