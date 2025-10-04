Liverpool team news v Chelsea: Salah and Isak in, Wirtz drops out among 5 changes by Arne Slot

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Having ended September with successive defeats, Liverpool will seek to get October off to a winning start as they face Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.

Arne Slot will be yearning for his side to produce a response to the sobering results away to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray over the past week, which have checked the Reds’ momentum after a run of seven straight victories.

The champions were dealt a major body blow in recent days as Alisson Becker sustained an injury in Istanbul which has sidelined him for upcoming matches, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set for an extended run in the starting XI.

Enzo Maresca isn’t without problems of his own, either, with Cole Palmer among several Chelsea players who are unavailable for Liverpool’s visit to Stamford Bridge in the final Premier League matchday before the October international break.

Liverpool starting XI to face Chelsea

Slot makes five changes to the Liverpool team which began the defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Mamardashvili gets his first Premier League start for the Reds, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate just ahead of him as the centre-back pairing and Milos Kerkez on the left. One change to the defensive quartet sees Conor Bradley restored to the starting line-up on the right-hand side.

Alexis Mac Allister comes back into midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai is set to reassume his more conventional number 10 role. There’s no place in the side for Florian Wirtz, who drops to the bench.

The attack sees Mo Salah restored to the starting line-up after his surprise omission in midweek, with Alexander Isak also recalled in place of Hugo Ekitike. Cody Gakpo continues on the left flank.

The Frenchman is on a subs’ bench which also includes the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Federico Chiesa and Curtis Jones.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: