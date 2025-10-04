‘Wow’ – Georgia coach informs Liverpool fans what they can expect from Giorgi Mamardashvili

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set for an extended run in Liverpool’s starting XI following the latest injury setback for Alisson Becker.

The Georgian came off the bench to replace the stricken goalkeeper during the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in midweek, and Arne Slot has since confirmed that the Reds’ number 1 will be sidelined for ‘upcoming games’, beginning with this evening’s clash against Chelsea.

The Athletic claimed that the Brazilian will likely be ruled out until the November international break, which’d see his 25-year-old understudy playing in our next eight matches so long as he remains available throughout that time.

Mamardashvili offers a ‘commanding’ presence

Speaking to Mail Sport, Georgia assistant manager David Webb has given Liverpool fans an insight on what they can expect from Mamardashvili over the next few weeks as Slot puts his faith in the summer arrival.

He outlined: “Giorgi is not at Alisson’s level yet, but he is only getting better. He is commanding. When you look at someone like Gianluigi Donnarumma, he is massive, has the presence and is an outstanding shot-stopper. You can make comparisons.”

Webb continued: “It was September 2023 when he first stood out to me at my first Georgia camp… it was straight away because he had that presence in goal. He is a really good communicator, good talker and a very good shot-stopper. It made me go, ‘Wow’. He really stood out.

“He can deal with pressure in the big moments. In the Euros [2024], he came into his own – I knew then he could play at the highest level.”

Mamardashvili has his first big opportunity to impress at Liverpool

Liverpool fans who kept a close watch on Euro 2024 will have seen Mamardashvili excel in Georgia’s surprise run to the round of 16, particularly in the 1-1 draw against Czechia when he made an astounding 11 saves.

At 6 foot 7, the 25-year-old indeed offers a hulking goalmouth presence reminiscent of Manchester City netminder Donnarumma, and he’s already shown glimpses of the quality he can offer for the Reds in pre-season and in the recent Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

While the primary challenge for the Georgian will be to prove himself as a worthy long-term successor to Alisson, he’ll also want to show his new club’s fans that he can be every bit as dependable a deputy as Caoimhin Kelleher had been for several years before the Irishman joined Brentford in the summer.

Mamardashvili is no stranger to the big stage, having shone at Euro 2024 and also racked up 127 LaLiga appearances for Valencia, so he won’t be overawed by stepping up to take on the role of Liverpool’s starting goalkeeper over the next few weeks.

Fate has now presented the 25-year-old with his first extended opportunity to prove his worth at Anfield – go and make the most of it, Giorgi!