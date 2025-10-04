“I have no idea…” – Gary Neville at a loss to explain what Liverpool player did in 23rd minute

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Gary Neville was at a loss to explain a ‘strange’ action from one Liverpool player in the first half of their clash against Chelsea this evening.

Despite a decent start to the game from the visitors at Stamford Bridge, it was the Blues who broke the deadlock just before the quarter-hour courtesy of a thundering strike from Moises Caicedo which gave Giorgi Mamardashvili no chance.

That stunning goal appeared to rattle the Reds, who came into the match off the back of two successive defeats, with Arne Slot’s side having a spell in which they were culpable of some slack play.

Neville bemused by errant Konate pass

That was exemplified in the 23rd minute when, not far outside Liverpool’s penalty area, Ibrahima Konate passed the ball to his left, but it went nowhere near a teammate and simply rolled out for a cheap throw-in to Chelsea.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Neville was bemused by the Frenchman’s inexplicable decision, saying: “I have no idea what he’s trying to do.”

An inexplicable error from Konate during a mixed first half

Having endured a couple of ‘nightmare‘ performances in the defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, the last thing Konate needs is another iffy outing today.

One early interception where he caught Joao Pedro napping offered encouragement, but a few minutes later came that bizarre pass straight out of play. However, he later produced an important cutout to prevent a low cross from picking out the Chelsea forward.

Liverpool as a whole have looked worryingly off-colour once again during the first half at Stamford Bridge, with Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez virtually untroubled, and survived a VAR check for a penalty when Alejandro Garnacho ambitiously claimed for a foul on him by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Slot will have been yearning for his team to come up with a big response at Stamford Bridge after a chastening week. At the time of writing, though, the Reds face the prospect of going into the October international break with a lot of soul-searching to conduct.