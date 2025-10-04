‘He felt…’ – Arne Slot issues post-match injury update as Liverpool dealt yet another body blow

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Arne Slot could have not one but two fresh injury concerns to compound arguably the worst week on the pitch of his hitherto successful reign as Liverpool head coach.

The anguish of losing to Chelsea in stoppage time – the Reds’ third defeat in eight days – was amplified by the sight of Andy Robertson limping off the pitch at Stamford Bridge after full-time.

The Scottish left-back wasn’t the only defender to ship some damage in west London, with the LFC head coach revealing afterwards that he was forced to take off Ibrahima Konate just 10 minutes into the second half due to a quad issue.

Slot gives post-match injury update on Konate

Slot elaborated on the body blow to the French centre-back in his post-match press conference, although he seemed hopeful that the 26-year-old won’t be too badly affected.

The Liverpool boss said (via Sky Sports): “I don’t know if it is a big injury. He limped a little bit. I asked him and he felt his quad.

“It was a substitution I already had in mind because the right centre-back had a lot of ball possession and we needed to create from that position. Ryan [Gravenberch] is quite good at that. It might be OK that he went off early enough.”

Slot could be left very short in defence if Konate has a lasting injury

It had seemed surprising that Slot would withdraw three of his starting back four by the 56th minute, but it was a tough day at the office for Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkez, and it emerged that Konate had an injury concern.

The Dutchman may have acted quickly enough to mitigate the potential damage to Liverpool’s number 5, no doubt conscious that he’s already down to three centre-backs after Giovanni Leoni tore his ACL.

The international break might be coming at an ideal time for the Reds as they wait to see how badly Konate and Robertson are affected by the blows they shipped at Stamford Bridge, which should become apparent in the coming days.

Although some of the Frenchman’s recent performances have left a lot to be desired, Slot can ill afford to be without him for any great length of time given the lack of defensive depth in the current squad.

Fingers crossed for good news on the former RB Leipzig man. Good news has been in very short supply for Liverpool over the past week, so they’re surely due some bit…